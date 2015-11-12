Preview: Oilers at Coyotes

One day after posting a rare road victory, the Edmonton Oilers look to make it two in a row when they visit the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. Edmonton overcame three deficits at Anaheim on Wednesday before Teddy Purcell scored 1:16 into overtime, halting the team’s two-game skid.

It was just the third win in eight road contests for the Oilers, who will conclude their four-game trek Saturday at Los Angeles. Arizona is seeking its third straight overall triumph but second in six home contests. The Coyotes also topped the Ducks in overtime on Monday and edged the Kings the following night for back-to-back road victories. Arizona won all five meetings with Edmonton last season, outscoring the Oilers 21-9 in the process.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RSN (Edmonton), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE OILERS (6-10-0): Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his sixth goal of the season Wednesday, tying Taylor Hall for the team lead. He also notched an assist for his third two-point performance in five games. Nugent-Hopkins had recorded at least one point in eight of his last nine contests. Leon Draisaitl registered a goal and two assists Wednesday for his fourth multi-point performance in six games this season.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (8-6-1): Dustin Jeffrey’s stint with Arizona was a brief one, as the 27-year-old was assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday — three days after being recalled. The center made his lone appearance for the Coyotes in Monday’s triumph over Anaheim, recording one assist and a plus-2 rating. It was the first NHL contest Jeffrey appeared in since 2013-14, when he registered two goals and two assists in 34 combined games with Pittsburgh and Dallas.

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes G Mike Smith joined Ilya Bryzgalov (130), Bob Essensa (129) and Nikolai Khabibulin (126) as the only netminders to record 100 victories with the franchise.

2. Cam Talbot figures to start for Edmonton after fellow G Anders Nilsson made 34 saves and recorded his first career assist Wednesday.

3. Arizona C Martin Hanzal, who leads the team with 15 points, scored his first two goals of the season Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 4, Oilers 2