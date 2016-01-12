Preview: Oilers at Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes attempt to extend their winning streak to four games when they continue their season-high seven-game homestand against the Pacific Division-rival Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. Arizona has earned at least one point in five straight games (4-0-1) and nine of its last 10 (7-1-2), including Saturday’s 4-0 triumph over Nashville in the opener of its lengthy stretch at Gila River Arena.

Louis Domingue has been a key component to the Coyotes’ recent success, going 6-0-2 in his last eight starts during the absence of Mike Smith (abdomen), and is expected to make his 11th start in 12 games. Edmonton has lost two straight and six of its last eight (2-5-1), with both victories in that span coming after regulation. The Oilers hope to improve upon their league-worst 5-14-2 road record after completing a 2-4-0 homestand with a 2-1 setback against red-hot Florida on Sunday in which Mark Letestu scored his third goal in eight games. Arizona and Edmonton split their first two meetings this season, with each team winning at home.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Sportsnet West (Edmonton), FSN Arizona Plus

ABOUT THE OILERS (17-23-3): While rookie Connor McDavid will not return until after the All-Star break, Nail Yakupov could be in the lineup Tuesday after missing Edmonton’s last 21 games with a sprained ankle. The 22-year-old Russian recorded only two goals and 10 assists in 22 contests before the injury and hasn’t tallied since Oct. 18 at Vancouver. Taylor Hall leads the team with 16 goals but has registered one in his last 11 contests.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (21-16-4): Tobias Rieder scored twice against the Predators to become the sixth member of the Coyotes to reach double digits in goals this season. It was the second two-goal performance of the campaign for the 23-year-old German, who also notched an assist to give him three points for the second time in six contests. Mikkel Boedker is Arizona’s leading scorer with 31 points despite notching only one in his last four games but owns the team’s worst plus/minus rating at minus-14.

OVERTIME

1. The Coyotes will honor captain Shane Doan becoming the franchise leader in goals during a ceremony prior to their Jan. 21 game against San Jose.

2. Edmonton G Cam Talbot started every game during the homestand, allowing fewer than three goals in three contests but losing two of them.

3. Arizona has scored a power-play goal in three straight games while going 3-for-7 during that span and is 7-for-23 over the last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 4, Oilers 2