Preview: Oilers at Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes will need a miracle finish to have a shot at a postseason berth, but they will face an opponent they have dominated like no other when they host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. The Coyotes extended their point streak to a franchise-record 22 games (18-0-4) versus the Oilers with a 4-0 win at Edmonton on March 12.

Arizona saw its playoff hopes go on life support following a lost weekend in which it was blanked in back-to-back games by Tampa Bay and San Jose. “We just don’t create enough chances,” coach Dave Tippett said. “That’s just where we are.” The two shutout losses dropped the Coyotes 11 points behind Colorado for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference as they kick off a four-game homestand. The Oilers’ modest two-game winning streak came to a halt with a 3-2 setback against the Avalanche on Sunday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet West (Edmonton), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE OILERS (29-39-7): Edmonton failed on four chances Sunday to dip to 4-for-24 on the power play over the past eight games, certainly not a great percentage and one that causes increasing alarm when one realizes that all four tallies came in one game. While No. 1 overall pick Connor McDavid continues on a point-per-game pace in his injury-plagued rookie season with 40 in 38 contests, former top overall selection Taylor Hall’s production has dwindled. Hall had 34 points through the first 30 games but has managed only 24 in the last 45 contests.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (31-34-7): One of the few bright spots of late has been the play of goaltender Mike Smith, who returned from a three-month injury absence with a 44-save shutout of Edmonton and has permitted only three goals on 107 shots in his last three starts. “For the rest of the season I’ll keep pushing forward,” Smith told the team’s official website. “We’re definitely doing some good things but we’ve got to find ways to win these games.” Philip Samuelsson was sent back to the minors Monday, which means fellow defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson could be ready to return.

OVERTIME

1. Smith is 12-1-1 with a 2.36 goals-against average versus Edmonton.

2. McDavid has five assists during a four-game point streak.

3. Coyotes rookie F Max Domi has four goals and two assists in the four meetings this season against Edmonton.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 4, Oilers 3