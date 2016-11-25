Preview: Oilers at Coyotes

Arizona dominated Edmonton over the past three seasons, but these aren't your older brother's Oilers, who visit the Coyotes on Friday for the opener of a home-and-home series. Arizona has won 14 of the last 16 meetings, including nine of the past 10 since the start of 2014-15, but the emergence of superstar Connor McDavid could turn around this mismatch of late as the Coyotes do not appear ready to return to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Edmonton's postseason drought is longer (2006), but its first-place standing in the Pacific Division is a signal the Oilers seem ready to contend. Edmonton rides a three-game winning streak into the desert after a 6-3 victory in Colorado on Wednesday, outscoring opponents 16-5 during that span. "The team's playing well, that's all that matters," the 19-year-old captain McDavid, who has recorded an NHL-leading 27 points - and four goals and four assists during the winning streak - told reporters. "When the team plays well, everyone can generate off that, and I think a lot of guys have done a great job of contributing. It's been a team effort over these last three games." Arizona is coming off a 4-1 loss to Vancouver and is 1-3-2 in its last six games while owning the NHL's worst record.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Oilers (Edmonton), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE OILERS (12-8-1): Edmonton is one of seven NHL teams averaging better than three goals, with Leon Draisaitl and Jordan Eberle (seven apiece) supporting McDavid (nine). Hulking left wings Milan Lucic and Patrick Maroon provide scoring depth with six goals each while defensemen Oscar Klefbom and Darnell Nurse (three apiece) lead a blue-line corps that has recorded nine tallies. Cam Talbot (11-7-1, 2.50 goals-against average, .919 save percentage) has allowed five goals during the winning streak and brings stability to a position which has suffered in recent years, partly because of an inadequate defense in front of it.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (6-10-2): Max Domi leads the team with 11 assists and 13 points but has yet to rediscover the scoring touch that netted him 18 goals during his rookie season of 2015-16, while Radim Vrbata's six tallies pace Arizona. Mike Smith (2-1-1, 3.24, .905) was pulled in the second period on Wednesday after allowing the fourth goal, prompting him to tell reporters: "It was awful. I was sleeping from the first goal." Smith is 1-1-1 and has allowed eight goals in three games since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him 14 but is expected to start Friday.

OVERTIME

1. The Oilers have scored two power-play goals in each of their last two games after going 0-for-15 in their previous six contests.

2. Arizona captain Shane Doan (397 career goals) is tied with Rod Brind'Amour for 20th place on the NHL's career games list after playing in his 1,484th contest Wednesday. Next on the list is Wayne Gretzky at 1,487. Doan could rise as high as 13th this season.

3. Edmonton, which is 5-4-0 at home and 7-4-1 on the road, hosts Arizona on Sunday afternoon.

PREDICTION: Oilers 3, Coyotes 2