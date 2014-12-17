FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coyotes 2, Oilers 1 (OT)
December 17, 2014 / 5:23 AM / 3 years ago

Coyotes 2, Oilers 1 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Dubnyk’s saves in Para 2)

Coyotes 2, Oilers 1 (OT): Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored at 4:59 of overtime as Arizona halted its franchise-worst nine-game slide (0-5-4) at home in Todd Nelson’s debut behind Edmonton’s bench.

Ekman-Larsson received a cross-ice pass from former Oiler Sam Gagner and blasted the puck past Ben Scrivens from the top of the left faceoff circle with three-tenths of a second left on the clock. Brandon McMillan tallied in regulation and Devan Dubnyk made 31 saves against his former team as the Coyotes also halted their five-game overall losing streak.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the lone goal for the Oilers, who lost for the 16th time in 17 games. Scrivens turned aside 42 shots - including 26 in the second period - as Edmonton played its first contest with Nelson as interim coach after firing Dallas Eakins on Monday.

The Oilers grabbed the lead with 5:04 remaining in the first period. Nugent-Hopkins unleashed a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle that sailed between a defender’s legs and past Dubnyk on the short side.

McMillan forged a tie midway through the second with his first goal of the season. After accepting a pass from along the left-wing boards by Joe Vitale, McMillan fired the puck under the crossbar from alone in the right circle.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nugent-Hopkins’ goal was his eighth of the season, tying him with LW Taylor Hall for the team lead. ... D Brad Hunt’s assist was his first in 10 career NHL contests. ... Arizona extended its franchise-record point streak against the Oilers to 17 games. ... Edmonton, which has dropped five straight, fell to 1-16-4 versus the Western Conference - including a 1-12-1 mark against Pacific Division rivals.

