Boedker nets hat trick as Coyotes dump Oilers

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Mikkel Boedker set career highs with 19 goals and 52 points last season. The Arizona Coyotes left winger is making those numbers look like a warmup these days.

Boedker scored his first career hat trick in the Coyotes’ 7-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Gila River Arena on Wednesday, and he became the first player in franchise history to score five goals in the first three games of a season.

“I‘m getting good opportunities,” said Boedker, who ranks behind only New York Rangers winger Rick Nash (six) in goals this season. “My linemates are finding me. It’s going to even out eventually, but when you are hot, things tend to go in.”

Boedker tied the game at 1 with his first goal on a power play midway through the first period. He took a pass at the blue line ahead of the Oilers’ defense and skated in alone on goaltender Ben Scrivens.

At 9:07 of the third period, he flipped a backhand shot on net that slipped through Scrivens’ pads for an easy goal and a 5-3 lead. Boedker capped the scoring with an empty-net goal with 26.7 seconds remaining.

Related Coverage Preview: Oilers at Coyotes

Boedker, plays who on a line with Coyotes right wing Shane Doan and center Antoine Vermette, has his five goals on only 13 shots. Doan has three assists and Vermette has two this season.

”He gets lots of opportunity, playing on a line with Vermette and Doan,“ Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. ”We’re counting on him to have a big year, and it’s good to see him be off to a real good start.

“We just need him to be as good a player as he can be. You saw glimpses of it over the last few years. His challenge is ... being a factor in the game. If he can continue to do that night in and night out, he is going to continue to be a very good player for us.”

Left winger Taylor Hall scored his second and third goals of the season and added an assist for Edmonton (0-3-1), which has given up 13 goals the past two nights and 23 goals this season.

The Oilers also got goals from defenseman Mark Fayne and center Mark Arcobello. Scrivens made 23 saves in the losing effort.

“It’s tough to swallow,” Hall said. “We’d love to give up less goals and score more, but it is just not happening right now. We have to figure out a way to limit those crazy scoring chances and those chances that are tough for a goalie to save.”

Defenseman Connor Murphy and forwards Kyle Chipchura, Rob Klinkhammer and Martin Erat scored their first goals of the season for the Coyotes (2-1-0), who won their second game in a row. Boedker added an assist.

Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith made 23 saves in the win, and he recorded his ninth career assist on Boedker’s first goal. Defenseman Keith Yandle had his fourth assist of the season on the same play.

Murphy and Klinkhammer scored 67 seconds apart early in the second period for a 4-2 Arizona lead. Arcobello got the Oilers within one goal at 3:39 of the third period before Boedker got his second goal.

”Our effort throughout the game I liked,“ Edmonton coach Dallas Eakins said. ”It’s the big mistake or the bad luck that is killing us. We know the luck will change, but we have to eliminate the big mistake.

Edmonton, one of four winless teams in the league, is off to its worst start since losing its first four games in 1995-96. The Oilers had 29 victories and 67 points last season, worst in the Western Conference and third worst in the league.

“I don’t think it can get any worse than last year,” Hall said. “There is no double about it, 0-3-1 is a tough start for us.”

NOTES: Edmonton G Viktor Fasth was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury Wednesday, a day he gave up three goals on 11 shots before being removed from the Oilers’ 6-1 loss at Los Angeles. ... The Oilers promoted G Richard Bachman from Oklahoma City of the American Hockey League to take Fasth’s roster spot. Bachman, 27, was 0-2-1 with a 3.02 goals-against average in three games with the Oilers last season. He played in 32 games with Dallas from 2010-13. ... Coyotes C Sam Gagner had 101 goals and 195 assists with Edmonton the last seven seasons. He was acquired in a trade this offseason with RW B.J. Crombeen for a sixth-round choice in the 2015 draft. ... Oilers C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins missed a second straight game with an upper-body injury.