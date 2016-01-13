Domi breaks out with hat trick in Coyotes OT win

PHOENIX -- Arizona left winger Max Domi broke a five-week goal-less streak with a burst Tuesday, scoring his first career hat trick. He was not stressing it.

”Not really,“ Domi said. ”The team is winning, and that’s all that really matters. Everyone is happy around here. When you are going through tough times, you just grind it out.

“I actually got a haircut today, so maybe that was it.”

Domi scored two power-play goals in the third period when the Coyotes erased a two-goal deficit, and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s slap shot through traffic with 8.9 seconds remaining in overtime gave the Coyotes a 4-3 victory.

Ekman-Larsson also had three assists and set a career high with four points for the Coyotes (22-16-4), who have one regulation loss in their 11 games, when they are 8-1-2. They have won a season-high four straight.

“Tonight it was young skill that got us through,” said coach Dave Tippett, who coached his 500th game with the Coyotes.

Domi scored his first goal in the second period just as a power play ended but before the Oilers could get a fifth defender into the zone.

After Oilers left winger Benoit Pouliot scored his 10th goal of the season on a power play for a 3-1 lead 58 seconds into the third period, Domi scored twice in 3:01 to tie the game at 6:54.

“It’s pretty cool. Just to help the team out in any way possible, that’s what makes it so special,” Domi said.

“Sometimes the puck goes in for you, sometimes it doesn‘t. I was a little lucky out there. You grind it out and work on little things and then hoping one day you are lucky, and that’s kind of what happened tonight.”

Domi, a rookie, has 13 goals and 31 points while playing in all 42 games. His father, Tie, had 104 goals in an 18-year career. He scored as many as two games in a game four times.

Domi had not scored a goal since a two-goal game at Buffalo on Dec. 4, although he had five assists.

“I think he’s been unbelievable all season,” said Ekman-Larsson, who has six game-winning goals this season. “It’s not all about scoring points, and he’s working hard every single day.”

Center Leon Draisaitl and Pouliot had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, and right winger Jordan Eberle had three assists.

Edmonton (17-23-3) has lost three in a row and is 3-6-2 in the past 11 games.

The Coyotes have a point in their last 21 games against Edmonton, dating from March 17, 2011.

The Oilers controlled the puck for about two minutes on one shift midway through overtime and had several chances as the Coyotes could not make a line change. The Coyotes scored shortly after goaltender Louis Domingue held the puck to get a stoppage.

“We had three or four quality chances, and if one of those goes in it’s a different story,” Eberle said of the long overtime shift.

“Obviously the way it turned out really sucks. Three-on-three anything can happen. It’s just tough to swallow when you think you play well and the result is not what you want. It’s frustrating.”

Domingue made 25 saves and improved to 7-0-2 in his nine starts.

Edmonton goalie Anders Nilsson had 27 saves.

”We finally got the power play going and the penalty kill disappears,“ Edmonton coach Todd McLellan said. ”It’s ever-evolving with our team.

NOTES: RW Nail Yakupov participated in Edmonton’s optional morning skate but did not play, missing his 22nd consecutive game since sustaining a severe ankle sprain Nov. 25. ... Coyotes G Mike Smith skated in pads for about 15 minutes Wednesday morning, the first time he skated since undergoing surgery to repair a torn abdominal muscle on Dec. 15. He was expected to miss between eight to 10 weeks and remains on that timeline, coach Dave Tippett said. ... Oilers D Matt Hendricks served the first game of his three-game NHL suspension for boarding Florida D Aaron Ekblad on Sunday.