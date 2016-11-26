Coyotes edge Oilers in shootout

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- It defies logic, but even a last-place Arizona Coyotes team was able to continue their mastery over the Pacific Division-leading Edmonton Oilers Friday night at Gila River Arena.

Oliver Ekmann-Larsson scored the game winner in a shootout and Mike Smith logged 32 saves as the Coyotes beat the Oilers 3-2 on Friday night at Gila River Arena.

The Coyotes are 20-0-4 in the past 24 meetings against the Oilers. The 24-point game streak is the longest for any one team against another in the NHL since 1985. The Oilers have not defeated the Coyotes in regulation since Jan. 25, 2011.

"I'm not even going to talk about it," Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said of the streak.

Shane Doan's deflection goal at 8:06 of the third period tied the score at 3.

"They're the top of the standings in our division, so it's a big two points," Doan said.

Related Coverage Preview: Oilers at Coyotes

In the overtime, the Coyotes survived a power play after an Anthony DeAngelo penalty and a review on a possible Connor McDavid goal, which showed came a fraction of a second after time expired.

"I was looking down. I've got a monitor at my feet," Tippett said. "That's about as close as I've ever seen. That's real close."

Erkman-Larsson goal ended the shootout.

"We know that we don't have the skill to play that type of game," Erkman-Larsson said of the high-scoring Oilers. "We know we have to out work them and not do too many fancy things. I think that's why we've been successful against them."

The Oilers scored all their goals in the first period as the 19-year-old McDavid has nine points -- five goals and four assists -- in the past four games.

It took less than 90 seconds for McDavid to establish his presence. After Oilers goal keeper Cam Talbot rejected a Vrbata shot, two quick passes from Jesse Paljugarvi and Milan Lucic found a wide-open McDavid, who flashed his speed on a breakaway with a wrist shot for his 10th goal and 28th point of the season.

"We gave up way too many chances, way too many shots on net," McDavid said. Tobbs (Talbot) was great back there, kept us in it all gave night and gave us a chance to win. Definitely, not our out best effort, still got to come out of it with a point which is positive, but we need to get two off division teams."

The Coyotes appeared to have tied it at 1 with a Jamie McGinn goal, but after a review the score was overturned.

The Oilers hiked their advantage to 2-0 on Adam Larson's second goal of the season at 17:29. Oscar Klefbom and Jordan Eberle were credited with assists.

Nine seconds later, the Coyotes got their first goal on a Max Domi wrist shot. Vrbata and Ekmann-Larson doled out the assists on the goal by Domi, who was appearing in his 100th game.

"After McDavid's goal early, there was energy in the building," Tippett said. "We felt like we're getting some chances, but giving up the second one could have really deflated you, but all of a sudden boom, we come back and we're right back in the game. That was a huge turning point for us."

The Coyotes' took a season-high 40 shots on goals, including 20 first-period shots, which were the most in a period this season.

The Coyotes' power play again flopped. Arizona went 0-3 with a man advantage. They have scored only three power play goals in 28 opportunities in their first nine home games.

"We probably weren't sharp enough for two points," Oilers coach Todd McLelland said. "We will take the one and get home and try and do a better job against them on Sunday. They were a lot shaper than we were in the first period and they gained some confidence and momentum off of it."

NOTES: The Oilers and Coyotes meet again Sunday at Edmonton in a home-and-home series. ... Although the Oilers had won three straight entering Friday, they made several lineup changes with forwards Benoit Pouliot and Mark Letestu returning, while Anton Slepyshev and Matt Hendricks were out. ... Coyotes G Louis Domingue suffered a minor lower-body injury in the Wednesday loss to Vancouver and did not dress. Justin Peters was recalled from Tucson in the American Hockey League on an emergency basis and served as Mike Smith's backup. Peters was 0-1 in three Coyotes games earlier this season. ... Arizona scratched 18-year-old Jakob Chycrun, the 16th overall pick in the 2016 draft, for the second straight game.