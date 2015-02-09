Preview: Oilers at Devils

The New Jersey Devils look to continue their torrid play at Prudential Center when they host the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. The Devils have enjoyed a 6-0-2 stretch in the Garden State but saw their three-game winning streak and six-game point run (5-0-1) come to a halt with a 6-2 setback at Montreal on Saturday. Cory Schneider had the night off in that contest but is expected to make his league-leading 46th start on Monday and would love nothing more than a repeat of his 29-save performance in a 2-0 triumph over the Oilers on Nov. 21.

While New Jersey’s goaltending situation is secure, Edmonton’s netminding carousel likely will turn back to Ben Scrivens after Viktor Fasth struggled in a 5-1 setback to reeling Toronto on Saturday. Luke Gazdic’s tally with 2.3 seconds remaining in the third period was all that was mustered by the Oilers, who suffered a 2-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday before beginning their six-game, 10-day road trip versus the Maple Leafs. Scrivens has been a spectator for each of the last three games but owns a 1-0-1 record with a shutout in two career starts against the Devils.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN West (Edmonton), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE OILERS (14-30-9): Taylor Hall returned to Edmonton for additional tests on his ailing left ankle. “It wasn’t responding like we wanted it to,” interim coach Todd Nelson told the team’s website. “He’s going back to get an MRI just to make sure that we know what we’re dealing with. Then we’ll go through the process after that.” Benoit Pouliot sat out the last two contests with a foot injury and is questionable to play versus New Jersey.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (21-23-9): Veteran Jaromir Jagr has collected two goals and two assists during his season-high four-game point streak and needs one tally to tie Hall-of-Famer Phil Esposito (717) for fifth place in NHL history. Mike Cammalleri scored his team-leading 18th goal versus the Canadiens and has three tallies and an assist in his last four contests. Adam Henrique tallied in the first meeting with Edmonton but has just one goal and one assist in his last six games.

OVERTIME

1. The Oilers own a respectable 10-9-1 mark against Eastern Conference representatives this season.

2. New Jersey is just 1-for-13 on the power play over its last six games.

3. Edmonton has lost 21-of-26 road contests (5-14-7), with Fasth claiming all five victories.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Oilers 1