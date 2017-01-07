Preview: Oilers at Devils

The Edmonton Oilers continue their stretch of four road games in six days when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Edmonton split the first two contests of its trek, dropping a 3-1 decision in Columbus on Tuesday before coming away with a 4-3 triumph in Boston two nights later.

Connor McDavid, who set up a pair of goals against the Bruins, leads the NHL in both assists (31) and points (45). New Jersey also is in the midst of a tight stretch, as it plays the second contest of a three-game homestand that takes place in a span of four nights. The Devils kicked off the string Friday with a 4-2 loss to Toronto, scoring twice in a span of 55 seconds late in the third period to avoid being shut out. PA Parenteau has had an eye for the net lately, scoring seven of his team-leading 12 goals over his last dozen contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Edmonton), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE OILERS (20-13-7): Friday's contest will be the first in New Jersey for Adam Larsson since the defenseman was acquired from the Devils over the summer for Taylor Hall. "It was a good time and it's going to be fun to go back," the 24-year-old Swedish defenseman, who spent the first five seasons of his career with New Jersey after being drafted fourth overall in 2011, told the Oilers' website. Larsson has recorded two goals and four assists over 40 games in his first campaign with Edmonton.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (16-17-7): Cory Schneider could make his second start in two nights, as he made an early exit from Friday's contest after allowing three goals on five shots. "You take pride in preparing and being there for your teammates, and tonight I didn't give my team a chance to win," the goaltender told reporters afterward. Captain Andy Greene is questionable to face Edmonton after having his streak of 350 consecutive games snapped Friday due to an arm injury.

OVERTIME

1. Oilers D Brandon Davidson practiced with the team Friday after missing the game in Boston due to illness.

2. Hall leads New Jersey with 25 points but has been kept off the scoresheet in each of his last two games.

3. Edmonton assigned D Jordan Oesterle to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Oilers 2