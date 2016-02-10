Devils 2, Oilers 1

NEWARK, N.J. -- Left winger Reid Boucher’s tie-breaking power-play goal 7:13 into the third period powered the New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night at the Prudential Center.

Center Adam Henrique also scored and added an assist for New Jersey, which snapped a three game winless streak. Goaltender Cory Schneider made 18 saves for the Devils (27-21-7).

Edmonton lost for the third straight game to fall to 21-29-5.

Goaltender Cam Talbot stopped 24 of 26 shots, and right winger Jordan Eberle scored for the Oilers.

In an affair in which both teams had limited offensive chances, Edmonton defenseman Adam Clendening’s two-minute minor for delay of game at 5:27 of the third presented New Jersey a golden opportunity.

Boucher took full advantage by shoveling a rebound past Talbot.

Henrique and Eberle traded goals 1:06 apart in the first period. Henrique opened the scoring by jamming a power-play goal at 10:33 under Talbot, but Eberle equalized at 11:39 with his 15th of the season.

New Jersey finished the game 2-for-5 on the power play, while killing all three of Edmonton’s man advantages. The Devils also outshot the Oilers, 26-19.

Still, the game was the secondary to the 1 hour, 15 minute ceremony celebrating Martin Brodeur, the NHL’s winningest goaltender.

Brodeur’s No. 30 Devils sweater was raised to the rafters, joining retired teammates Ken Daneyko’s No. 3, Scott Stevens’ No. 4 and Scott Niedermayer’s No. 27. All four were integral members of New Jersey’s three Stanley Cup championship-winning squads.

The face of the franchise for two decades, Brodeur was feted by broadcaster Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Daneyko, who is a broadcaster for MSG Network in New York, current Devils center Patrik Elias, and former Devils president and general manager Lou Lamoriello, who is now the GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The sellout crowd of 16,514 chanted “Marty” and “Marty’s better” during the ceremony, which included two video packages, before roaring their approval when Brodeur came to the podium. After a few moments, the current assistant general manager of the St. Louis Blues thanked his teammates, fans, members of the organization, the 2015-16 Devils and his family.

“This is as good as it gets,” Brodeur said, speaking about a weekend in which the Devils honored him by having a statue commissioned along with retiring his number.

The statue will eventually be moved to Championship Plaza, directly across the street from the Prudential Center.

“It brings closure to my hockey career,” Brodeur said. “This was pretty cool.”

NOTES: D Griffin Reinhart was optioned down to the oilers AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif. ... D Justin Schultz and C Anton Lander were scratched by the Oilers. ... New Jersey LW Michael Cammalleri missed his fifth straight game with an upper-body injury. ... The Devils scratched LW Tuomo Ruutu, LW Stefan Matteau and D Eric Gelinas. ... Edmonton concluded its four game, Eastern Conference road trip. The Oilers returned to Rexall Place after the game to begin a six-game homestand ... With the NHL Trade Deadline 20 days away, scouts from the Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild, Washington Capitals and Arizona Coyotes were listed on the Prudential Center press box seating chart.