Oilers get a rare road win

NEWARK, N.J. -- Young right winger Nail Yakupov realizes that playing for a struggling team like the Edmonton Oilers, the squad with the second-worst record in the NHL, leaves his team no room for error.

“We know that the wins are going to be tough to get, especially on the road,” said Yakupov, whose power-play goal in the second period snapped a 1-1 tie, leading the Oilers to a rare road win, a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils Monday night at the Prudential Center.

“We know that they’re not going to make too many mistakes, so we have to be able to put the puck on net and see what happens,” said the 21-year-old Yakupov, who tallied his sixth goal of the season with 7:15 left in the second period. “We also knew that we wouldn’t get many second and third chances. It’s nice to get one on the power play there. We kept the pressure on right through the third period and that’s something we have to get comfortable doing, holding the lead late.”

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Oilers (15-30-9), who have improved of late, winning five of their last nine contests overall. However, the win was just the sixth on the road all season for the Oilers.

Goalie Ben Scrivens stopped 13 shots in goal for his 10th win of the season for the Oilers. Scrivens improved to 2-0-1 lifetime against New Jersey with a goals-against average less than 1.00. Right winger Jordan Eberle assisted on both goals for the winners, and defenseman Oscar Klefbom scored his second goal of the season for Edmonton.

“It’s not like we’re getting three or four chances per game,” Eberle said. “It’s only one or two chances. But it was definitely a relief getting that first goal. When you’re not scoring a lot, you have to make the most of your chances. We were on the other side of the lead in the third period and that helps.”

The Devils (21-24-9) saw their eight-game unbeaten home point streak end. New Jersey, which owned a 6-0-2 record over the previous eight contests in Newark, failed to collect at least 20 shots on goal for the fifth consecutive home game.

“We have to put ourselves in better positions to get shots,” defenseman Andy Greene said. “We certainly don’t like where we’re at. We’re not winning the battles and need to get more scoring chances.”

“We are stuck in the situation we’re in for a reason,” said center Scott Gomez. “We certainly would like a different outcome than this.”

Center Patrik Elias scored the 401st goal of his career, all with the Devils, early in the first period. New Jersey goalie Cory Schneider, making his league-high 46th start of the season, stopped 22 shots in vain, including a breakaway attempt by right winger Teddy Purcell with three minutes left in regulation.

“It’s up to us to figure this out,” said Schneider, who failed in his attempt to get a 20th win on the season, which would have been the first time in his NHL career he reached that milestone. “Losing the last two games is definitely a setback. No one is going to come and bail us out here. We have to figure this out on our own.”

The Devils opened the scoring six minutes into the game. Right winger Martin Havlat made a spectacular one-handed pass to Elias, who fired a wrist shot high on Scrivens, giving New Jersey a 1-0 lead that stood almost through the entire first period.

“We should have known then that it wasn’t going to hold up,” Elias said. “We got too passive there and that was bad. We shouldn’t have let that one up. We should have locked up the lead there. That’s just the way it goes.”

The Oilers scored a huge goal with just 35.7 seconds remaining in the period. Eberle made the first of his two fine passes, standing behind the net and sending the puck to the point, where Klefbom fired a wrist shot past Schneider to tie the game.

“I‘m not usually on the ice there,” Eberle said. “I just happened to be out there. I saw Oscar and I knew he has a nice shot from there. He jumped on it.”

A relentless Yakupov scored Edmonton’s second goal almost all on his own. With Devils defenseman Adam Larsson in the penalty box for delay of game, Yakupov fanned on his first attempt, then caught himself to go top shelf over Schneider’s shoulder with a wicked wrist shot with 7:15 left in the second period. Eberle was credited with his 20th assist of the season on the play.

“It was a nice pass from Ebs,” Yakupov said. “You knew it had to be a good pass from the reaction of the guys on the bench. I would have never lived it down if I didn’t score there.”

NOTES: Devils D Eric Gelinas was a healthy scratch for the fifth consecutive game. “I‘m frustrated, obviously,” the 23-year-old said. Gelinas collected two assists in the Devils’ 2-0 win over Edmonton on Nov. 21. ... D Mark Fayne returned to New Jersey for the first time since he signed a four-year contract with Edmonton in the offseason. He was reunited with some of his former Devils teammates for dinner Sunday night. “It’s just another business trip, but it is different coming back,” Fayne said. ... The Devils honored longtime C Patrik Elias for his 400th goal, his 600th assist and 1,000th career point, all with New Jersey and all within the past few weeks. Elias is the franchise’s leading scorer. ... The Oilers were once again without top LW Taylor Hall, who has missed six of the last seven games with an injured ankle. He went back to Edmonton to receive treatment. ... Oilers LW Benoit Pouliot is also out with an undisclosed injury.