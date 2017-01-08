Oilers squeeze past Devils 2-1 in OT

NEWARK, N.J. -- No matter how many times New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider turned them away Saturday night, the Edmonton Oilers did not let up or give in to frustration.

Eventually, that paid dividends as the Oilers were rewarded for their perseverance and strong play with a come-from-behind 2-1 overtime victory at the Prudential Center.

After rookie defenseman Matthew Benning tied the score 1-1 with his first NHL goal 3:33 into the third period, the Oilers (21-13-7) won it 3:59 into overtime on Mark Letestu's power play goal, capping Edmonton's rally on its 43rd shot of the night.

"Offensively, we were really good, had a lot of chances, but (Schneider) played really well," said Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who assisted on Letestu's winning goal. "It didn't matter that we were down all game long, we were able to generate good chances and we stuck with it. It was a good two points tonight."

Letestu's eighth goal of the season came on a booming left-wing slap shot with New Jersey's Travis Zajac sitting in the penalty box after slashing McDavid.

Devils coach John Hynes was not happy with the penalty call against Zajac.

"That's a very questionable call," Hynes said after the loss dropped the Devils (16-18-7) to 4-10-2 in their last 16 games. "If you go back and look at the play, there's no slash on the play. To have that call made at that time of the game ... tough call in overtime."

Saturday's game was the first between the teams since last summer's blockbuster trade that saw Edmonton deal left winger Taylor Hall to New Jersey in exchange for defenseman Adam Larsson.

Hall seemed energized to be playing against the team that made him the first overall selection in the 2010 NHL Draft. He created several prime scoring chances against Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot, the best of which came 11:11 into the second period when Hall set up P.A. Parenteau with a slick feed, forcing Talbot to make a difficult lunging save with his right pad.

"I wouldn't say I had a lot of emotions," said Hall, who took three shots during the game. "Maybe just more nervousness. You want to show yourself so well that you almost forget how to play hockey."

Larsson, the fourth overall pick by New Jersey in 2011, received a warm ovation from the Prudential Center crowd after a video tribute on the scoreboard during the first television timeout.

"For them to recognize Adam's contribution to the team and the community was really nice, and we appreciated it, as well," Oilers coach Todd McLellan said.

One night after his worst start of the season, Schneider rebounded with one of his best, stopping 41 of 43 shots, including all 30 he faced in the first two periods.

Schneider's outstanding performance was in stark contrast to what took place 24 hours earlier when Schneider allowed three goals on five shots and was pulled less than 15 minutes into the Devils' 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"I just wanted to not put my team in that situation again," Schneider said. "I appreciate (Hynes) coming back with me. He could have gone the other way. It was good for him to believe in me."

Miles Wood put the Devils ahead 1-0 with his fifth goal of the season 9:44 into the first period. After taking a pass at center ice from Zajac, Wood turned on the jets and blew past defenseman Eric Gryba for a clean breakaway that he finished with a backhander between Talbot's pads.

That was the only goal surrendered by Talbot, who finished with 19 saves and posted his 20th victory of the season.

Already missing two injured defenseman, John Moore and team captain Andy Greene, the Devils were forced to play most of the game with only five defensemen when rookie Yohann Auvitu left after one shift with a lower body injury.

NOTES: The Devils placed C Jacob Josefson on injured reserve (illness) and recalled D Yohann Auvitu from AHL Albany. ... Auvitu, who was 2-2-4 in 24 games with the Devils earlier in the season, was in the lineup, taking the place of D Seth Helgeson, who was a healthy scratch. ... New Jersey also played without D Andy Greene (upper body) and RW Beau Bennett, who was scratched. ... Oilers D Brandon Davidson (illness) remained sidelined and RW Jesse Pulijujarvi was a healthy scratch. ... Edmonton G Cam Talbot made his league-leading 37th start of the season.