Preview: Oilers at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks attempt to continue their recent dominance of the Edmonton Oilers when the Pacific Division rivals face off at Honda Center on Sunday. Anaheim has won 14 of the last 16 meetings between the clubs, including all three matchups last season. The Ducks have won their last four overall games and remained unbeaten in regulation at home (12-0-2) by posting a 2-1 triumph over Minnesota on Wednesday.

Edmonton kicked off its four-game road trip with a 4-0 loss at Vancouver on Friday. The Oilers have scored two goals or fewer in three of four contests since erupting for eight in a victory over Colorado on Dec. 5. Ilya Bryzgalov (head/neck) could get the start against his former team, as he was activated from injured reserve on Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSN West (Edmonton), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE OILERS (11-20-3): With Bryzgalov back, Edmonton parted ways with Jason LaBarbera, sending the journeyman to Chicago for future considerations. The 33-year-old went 1-3-0 with a 3.28 goals-against average in seven games after spending the previous four seasons with Phoenix. Edmonton has scored fewer than three goals in each of its last 10 meetings with Anaheim.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (22-7-5): Anaheim boasts two of the hottest players in the league in Corey Perry and captain Ryan Getzlaf. Perry enters with a seven-game goal-scoring streak and has collected at least one point in nine contests. Getzlaf officially is riding a 13-game point streak (10 goals, 12 assists), although he has landed on the scoresheet in each of his last 15 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Oilers LW Taylor Hall has failed to record a point in his last two games after registering five goals and three assists over his previous four contests.

2. Anaheim RW Teemu Selanne and C Daniel Winnik are suffering from the flu and are questionable.

3. Ducks D Francois Beauchemin (upper body), C Mathieu Perreault (lower body) and RW Jakob Silfverberg (hand) have been taking regular shifts in practice and could return soon.

PREDICTION: Ducks 6, Oilers 2