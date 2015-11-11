Preview: Oilers at Ducks

With their winning streak now over, the Anaheim Ducks look to extend their points run to six contests when they host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. After ending October with a five-game slide, Anaheim began November with four straight victories before falling to Arizona in overtime on Monday.

The Ducks appear to have broken out of their early scoring funk, registering at least three goals in four of their last five games. Edmonton is continuing its four-game road trip that began with a 4-2 loss at Chicago on Sunday. The Oilers have dropped six of their last eight contests overall and five of seven away from home this season. Anaheim won all four meetings with Edmonton last season, outscoring the Oilers 13-5 in the process.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, RSN (Edmonton), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE OILERS (5-10-0): Taylor Hall leads Edmonton in both goals (six) and assists (10) but has been kept off the scoresheet in each of his last two contests. Prior to his current drought, the 23-year-old had posted a six-game point streak during which he netted four tallies and set up eight others. Leon Draisaitl also has gone two games without a point after recording three goals and four assists over his first three contests of the season.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (5-7-3): Rickard Rakell, who has missed the team’s last three games with an upper-body injury, participated in practice Tuesday and will be re-evaluated before a decision on his status is made. “We skated him hard,” coach Bruce Boudreau told the team’s website. “We’ll see how he feels (Wednesday) morning. There’s always a possibility (of him playing against Edmonton), but he’s been out, so I’d say he’s questionable.” The 22-year-old Swede has notched two goals and two assists in 12 games this season.

OVERTIME

1. Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf has recorded four assists in three games since returning from an appendectomy but remains in search of his first goal of the season.

2. Edmonton LW Matt Hendricks is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

3. Anaheim RW Corey Perry has scored a goal in two of his last four contests after beginning the campaign with an 11-game drought.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Oilers 3