Preview: Oilers at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks’ quest for a fourth consecutive Pacific Division title continues Friday as they take on the visiting Edmonton Oilers in search of a season-high seventh straight victory. Anaheim, which has failed to earn a point just once in its last 15 games (13-1-1), looks to improve to 3-0-0 on its five-game homestand and climb within two points of Los Angeles for first place in the Pacific.

Captain Ryan Getzlaf, who leads the team in scoring (48 points), is riding a nine-game point streak (four goals, 10 assists) and passed Teemu Selanne to become the franchise leader in 40-assist seasons (eight) by setting up the team’s lone tally in Wednesday’s 1-0 triumph over Buffalo. Edmonton, which sits in the league basement with 50 points, has lost six consecutive games and nine of its last 10. The team’s scoring troubles are affecting everyone — even Taylor Hall, who leads the Oilers with 20 goals but has scored only two in his last 15 contests. Anaheim is 2-0-1 in the five-game season series, dropping a 4-3 overtime decision at home Nov. 11.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet West (Edmonton), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE OILERS (22-34-6): Hall also tops the club in assists (33) and points (53) after setting up the lone goal in Thursday’s 2-1 loss at Los Angeles for his first assist in 10 games. The 24-year-old has matched his second-highest point total (2011-12) but will need to go on a tear to equal his career high of 80 set in 2013-14. Teddy Purcell, who has recorded 11 goals and 21 assists in 61 games, was scratched Thursday and likely will be dealt before Monday’s trade deadline.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (32-19-8): Anaheim brought Chris Wagner back to the organization Thursday, claiming the center off waivers from Colorado and assigning him to San Diego of the American Hockey League. The 24-year-old Wagner, who was a fifth-round pick of the club in the 2010 draft, began the season with the Ducks and failed to notch a point in 11 games before being claimed off waivers Nov. 15 by the Avalanche, who made him available Wednesday after 6-foot, 195-pounder recorded four goals in 26 contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks have been stellar at home of late, winning five in a row and seven of their last eight.

2. Edmonton has scored fewer than three goals five times during its skid and has been limited to one in six of its last 10 contests.

3. Anaheim G Frederik Andersen has gone 10-0-2 since his most recent regulation loss Dec. 21 at the New York Islanders.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Oilers 2