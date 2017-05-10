Preview: Oilers at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks are no strangers to competing in Game 7s, it's just the results haven't been too friendly. With Game 7 losses in each of the last four years and a 2-6 overall mark in the series deciding contest, the Ducks look to alter their fortunes on Wednesday when they play the finale of their Western Conference semifinal set against the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

"I wasn't here. So don't pin any of the (previous) Game 7s on me. Simple as that. This is a different group," coach Randy Carlyle told the Orange County Register. Fair enough, but similarities remain as Anaheim lost Game 6 prior to falling in the series finale in each of the previous four - and the Ducks are coming off a demoralizing 7-1 shellacking by the Oilers on Sunday at Rogers Place. Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl recorded a hat trick to highlight his five-point performance in that contest and increase his point total to 16 (six goals, 10 assists) in his last eight games after being held off the scoresheet in his first four playoff tilts. The Oilers own a 6-3 all-time record in Game 7s, although they will play in their first since a 3-1 loss to Carolina in the 2006 Stanley Cup final.

ABOUT THE OILERS: Draisaitl's five-point performance was just one better than that of Mark Letestu, who scored two goals and set up two others to increase his point total to 11 (five goals, six assists) in 12 postseason games. Captain Connor McDavid also has five tallies in the playoffs, but surprisingly saw his goal-scoring streak come to a halt in the lopsided victory on Sunday - not that the 20-year-old cares. "It's always a different story. It doesn't matter how we won Game 6, it just matters we won," McDavid told reporters on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE DUCKS: Rickard Rakell scored a goal for the fourth consecutive contest and Corey Perry notched an assist to extend his point streak (one goal, four assists) to three games on Sunday. Injuries remain the primary concern for Anaheim, as Patrick Eaves (foot) was seen with crutches on Tuesday to all but officially rule him out for the fourth straight contest. Kevin Bieksa, who has been sidelined since the series opener, skated prior to practice and is generously listed as day-to-day while fellow defensemen Shea Theodore and Brandon Montour have received significant ice time in his absence.

OVERTIME

1. Food for thought: Edmonton D Eric Gryba sent a message to his opponent by cooking a whole duck on the grill and posting photos of the meal online.

2. Eaves has played in seven Game 7s while captain Ryan Getzlaf and Perry participated in six for Anaheim.

3. The winner of Game 7 will own home-ice advantage against Nashville in the conference final.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Oilers 3