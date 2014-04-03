Sharks 5, Oilers 4: Brent Burns and Patrick Marleau scored 1:56 apart midway through the third period to erase a deficit as host San Jose rallied to edge Edmonton.

Burns and defenseman Dan Boyle each finished with a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who climbed within one point of Anaheim for first place in the Pacific Division. Andrew Desjardins and Tommy Wingels also scored while Antti Niemi stopped 25 shots as San Jose took four of five against Edmonton this season.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals and set up another for the Oilers, who have lost five of six. Taylor Hall recorded a tally and three assists, Jordan Eberle notched one of each and Ben Scrivens finished with 28 saves.

Hall forged a 1-1 tie by converting a power-play chance with 7:26 remaining in the first period, but Boyle restored San Jose’s lead 3:20 later and Wingels knocked in a rebound early in the second to double it. Nugent-Hopkins began Edmonton’s comeback at 13:04, beating Niemi from the right faceoff circle with a blistering snap shot.

Eberle knotted the contest 38 seconds later, when his pass attempt caromed off Sharks defenseman Justin Braun’s skate and in, and Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers their first lead 6:16 into the third with a shot from the inner edge of the left circle. Burns drew San Jose even at 10:35 by converting captain Joe Thornton’s cross-crease pass and Marleau backhanded a loose puck past Scrivens during a power play for the winning tally.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Thornton notched a pair of assists, raising his career total to 850 - two behind Bobby Clarke for 24th place on the all-time list. ... San Jose D Jason Demers recorded an assist as he returned to the lineup after missing Saturday’s loss at Colorado with the flu. ... Hall registered a game-high 10 shots on goal.