Lovejoy’s quick goals propel Ducks past Oilers

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The game between the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers mirrored both teams’ fortunes throughout the 2013-14 NHL season. While Anaheim seemingly sets records with each win, every Edmonton loss is a reminder of how far away they are from contention.

Brushing off two first period deficits, the Ducks rode a record-breaking performance from an unexpected source to defeat the Oilers 5-2 on Friday night.

Defenseman Ben Lovejoy set an Anaheim franchise record by scoring two goals in 2:43 late in the first period. The game-winning goal came with just five seconds remaining in the opening frame, giving Lovejoy the first two goal game of his career. Both scores were essentially identical, slap shots from the right point approximately 50 feet from the Edmonton goal.

Lovejoy is in the middle a whirlwind week -- his performance Friday coupled with the birth of his second child Tuesday made the achievement more special.

“I just tried to hit the net,” said Lovejoy. “Two shots, two goals, it’s been an awesome couple of days. I would love to keep it going, it’s pretty special.”

The production from Lovejoy is one example of why the Ducks have run off multiple winning streaks in a very competitive Western Conference. In its last two games against Edmonton and San Jose, Anaheim registered 11 goals but only one from the high-scoring duo of center Ryan Getzlaf and winger Corey Perry.

“Corey and Ryan were not going as good as they normally do,” said Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau. “When they’re not going you need to pick up the slack and you get help from everywhere.”

While he wasn’t heavily tested after the first period, Ducks goaltender Jonas Hiller continued his assault on the Anaheim record book by stopping 16 shots to extend his winning streak to 10 games. The 10 consecutive victories is a franchise record for an Anaheim backstop while the last NHL goaltender to turn the trick was Chicago’s Ray Emery from Jan. 10-March 6, 2013.

Anaheim (30-8-5) remained atop the NHL’s Pacific Division with the victory and became just the third NHL team in 34 years to start a season with a home standings point streak of 18 games-or-more. The two others are San Jose (20-0-2 in 2008-09) and Philadelphia (unbeaten streak of 19-0-7 in 1979-80).

Edmonton (13-26-5) got goals by center Boyd Gordon and winger Nail Yakupov, but dropped its fourth in a row and lost for the 10th time in the last 12 games. Goaltender Ilya Bryzgalov stopped 32 shots as the Oilers wound up winless on a three game road trip and remain last in the Western Conference.

“We have to find a way to get results,” said Gordon. “We can’t hang our heads and feel sorry for ourselves. We just need to bear down and get some wins.”

The lone bright spot for the Oilers was their penalty kill, keeping the Ducks scoreless in seven attempts with the man advantage. Edmonton coach Dallas Eakins looks at that statistic negatively, insisting penalty kill efficiency to that degree is a burden on his team.

“We can’t spend 16 minutes in the penalty box and expect to win the game,” Eakins said. “There were some questionable calls but if we are going to spend almost a full period in the box, it’s going to be a rough night.”

The Oilers opened the scoring when Gordon flipped a backhand shot past Hiller just 35 seconds into the contest. Gordon’s eighth goal came off a feed from behind the Anaheim net by winger Ryan Smyth, but Anaheim winger Kyle Palmieri evened the game just 11 seconds later with an unassisted goal, his eighth of the season.

Edmonton retook the lead on Yakupov’s eighth goal of the season, a rebound off a goalmouth scramble with wingers David Perron and Taylor Hall earning assists at 11:06.

Anaheim took control in the last minute of the second period when Ducks forward Tim Jackman doubled his team’s margin with his second goal of the season. Winger Andrew Cogliano provided an insurance goal at 11:16 of the third period on an unassisted breakaway.

NOTES: Edmonton did not dress RW Jordan Eberle, D Corey Potter and D Anton Belov. ... Oilers LW Ryan Smyth’s 384 career goals places him two short of entering the top 100 all-time NHL goal scorers and his 124 power-play goals trail only Wayne Gretzky and Glenn Anderson in Edmonton franchise history. ... Edmonton RW Taylor Hall scored 100 points in his last 100 games. ... Anaheim scratched C Daniel Winnik, D Bryan Allen and LW Patrick Maroon. ... With NHL realignment changing matchups, the Ducks and Oilers will meet five times this season. It’s the first time since the 1998-99 season the teams played more than four matches in a regular season. ... Ducks LW Andrew Cogliano played in his 501st consecutive game and has not missed game since debuting for Edmonton on Oct. 4, 2007. Cogliano is the only the fourth player in NHL history to play 500 or more straight games at the start of his career.