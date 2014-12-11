Ducks edge Oilers for fifth win in row

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Despite injury and illness, the Anaheim Ducks continue to do just enough to grind out victories.

For the Edmonton Oilers, Wednesday was yet another evening that ended with only a moral victory to show for their efforts.

Left winger Matt Beleskey and center Ryan Kesler scored goals as the Ducks defeated the Oilers 2-1 at Honda Center for their fifth win in a row.

Anaheim continued its recent dominance over Edmonton with the victory, improving to 18-3-1 in the past 22 meetings. The win was the Ducks’ fifth straight at home as they continue to have the league’s best point total with 43 (19-6-5).

Ducks goaltender Frederik Andersen made 21 saves to improve his record to 15-4-4.

Related Coverage Preview: Oilers at Ducks

The win was Anaheim’s 12th this season by one-goal margin, a testament to the organization’s depth. The Ducks have not won a game by more than one goal since Oct. 24, but they are 5-0 in December.

“There are a lot of good players on this team, and experience makes them better,” Kesler said. “When someone goes down, it’s an opportunity for the next guy. We have overcome a lot, including the mumps.”

Anaheim led 2-0 after two periods, but Edmonton center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins halved the deficit with an unassisted goal in the first minute of the third. Winger Taylor Hall forced a turnover by Ducks defenseman Josh Manson deep in the Anaheim zone, and Nugent-Hopkins’ snap shot beat Andersen for his seventh goal of the season.

The Oilers (7-17-5) tried to carry the play in the final 10 minutes, but two late penalties by defenseman Jeff Petry and Hall prevented them from any producing consistent offensive pressure on the Anaheim net. Edmonton was unable to gain possession in the final minute of the game due to a strong Anaheim forecheck and fatigue.

“We needed to get more traffic in front of their goalie today,” Oilers goaltender Viktor Fasth said. “Andersen played good, but we didn’t make it hard enough on him.”

As the losses pile up for Edmonton, the frustration grows in the locker room. Trade winds have swirled around the team since opening night, and the Oilers’ last-place standing is sapping any confidence the young team had at the season’s start.

“It’s frustrating for everyone,” Edmonton coach Dallas Eakins said. “We have some guys that have proven they can put the puck in the net. For whatever reason, we’re just having trouble getting it in there right now. It’s something you have to be extremely patient for.”

The Ducks opened the scoring on Beleskey’s power-play goal at 8:59 of the first period. Beleskey took a feed from right winger Kyle Palmieri and beat Fasth with a snap shot from the slot. The goal was Beleskey’s 14th of the season, tying him for the team lead with injured right winger Corey Perry.

“I don’t know if Matt can get to 30 goals this season, but he has had a great start,” Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said. “The one thing about Matt is that he has a great shot, and he’s finally figuring out how to use it.”

Edmonton stayed within a goal after 20 minutes due to the fine goaltending of Fasth. He faced 15 Anaheim shots in the opening frame, numerous of them from close in, en route to stopping 32 in the game

Kesler extended the Anaheim lead with his 10th goal of the season at 10:26 of the middle frame. Kesler took a long lead pass from defenseman Hampus Lindholm after getting behind the Edmonton winger Taylor Hall, and he beat Fasth to his right with a wrist shot.

Edmonton lost its second straight after breaking an 11-game losing streak with a win Sunday against the San Jose Sharks.

NOTES: Edmonton scratched D Keith Aulie, C Boyd Gordon and C Jesse Joensuu. ... Oilers D Brandon Davidson made his NHL debut. The 23-year-old native of Lethbridge, Alberta, was the Oilers’ sixth-round selection in the 2010 draft. ... The teams will conclude the home-and-home series Friday in Edmonton. ... Anaheim did not dress RW Chris Wagner and D Colby Robak. ... Anaheim inked G Ilya Bryzgalov to a one-year deal Tuesday. The 34-year-old netminder returns for his second stint in Southern California for a reported $2.88 million prorated contract. Injuries to G Jason LaBarbera and G John Gibson created the need for a veteran goaltender. ... The Ducks confirmed LW Dany Heatley had groin surgery last month. Heatley signed a one-year contract in July and is on Injured Reserve, missing his 13th straight game with the ailment. Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau suggested that Heatley will join the team on their upcoming road trip.