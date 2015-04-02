Ducks demolish Oilers, wrap up division title

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- In a confrontation between teams looking for their fourth consecutive victory, the Presidents’ Trophy front-runner blew past a team that has spent most of the season calculating its probability of winning the draft lottery.

The Anaheim Ducks clinched the Pacific Division championship Wednesday as they trounced the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 at Honda Center, extending their surge to four games. The Ducks have their sixth streak of four wins or more this season.

Anaheim (50-22-7) captured its third straight division crown with its second consecutive 50-win campaign. Coach Bruce Boudreau had said there would be no champagne, and indeed his locker room was bone dry.

“It’s actually fairly subdued in there,” Boudreau said. “We’ve had a fairly good lead for a while now. It would be more surprising if we didn’t get the division, so it’s business as usual.”

The Oilers (23-41-13) had won three straight for the second time all season, but they fell short of matching their season-best, four-game run, achieved in October.

Center Nate Thompson, right winger Corey Perry, left winger Andrew Cogliano and defensemen Francois Beauchemin and Simon Despres all lit the lamp for Anaheim. Right winger Jakob Silfverberg turned in a career-best three assists along with some outstanding checking.

“He was great,” said Cogliano, Silfverberg’s linemate. “He’s a guy that you want to play with because he’s hard on pucks, he makes plays and he’s really good defensively.”

Center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for Edmonton.

Anaheim goalie Frederik Andersen turned away 22 of 23 shots. Oilers goaltender Ben Scrivens made 22 saves. While the shot totals were similar, the quality of scoring opportunities were not.

“It’s tough to kind of (dump) on your goalie like that, to give that many grade-A (chances) up, that many odd-man rushes, penalty shots and stuff,” Edmonton forward Rob Klinkhammer said. “It’s not one or two guys, it’s whole lineup.”

The Ducks opened the scoring 3:43 into the contest. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Silfverberg came up with a neutral-zone takeaway that sent Silfverberg ahead with speed. He dropped the puck for Beauchemin, who skated into a wrist shot from the top of the right faceoff circle that netted him his career-high 11th goal of the season.

At 9:59, Anaheim extended its advantage. Oilers defenseman Justin Schultz handled the puck carelessly behind his own net, creating a costly, unforced turnover. The puck went straight to Silfverberg, who dished it swiftly to a wide-open Thompson for a tap-in goal, his fifth of 2014-15.

“They can kill you if you’re not paying attention for one or two seconds,” Nugent-Hopkins said.

Schultz, a former draft pick of Anaheim, spurned the Ducks to sign with the Oilers when he turned pro. He was booed each time he touched the puck Wednesday.

The Ducks gained momentum from a second-period penalty kill of a minor assessed to defenseman James Wisniewski. They possessed the puck for most of the two-minute disadvantage and sprung Wisniewski for an unsuccessful breakaway as he exited the penalty box.

Another Edmonton turnover led to another Anaheim goal 8:33 into the second stanza. Perry ended up with the puck at the red line, and after his centering attempt hit the head of diving defenseman Keith Aulie, Perry lifted a bouncing puck over Scrivens’ stick. For Perry, it was goal No. 33 of the season and the 600th point of his career.

The Ducks cushioned their lead further at 12:06. Cogliano dented the crossbar with a shot and then the rebound came to Despres, who fired in his third goal of the season for a 4-0 lead.

Edmonton broke up the shutout with 2:55 left in the middle frame. Nugent-Hopkins tipped the puck loose to winger Jordan Eberle, who skated in and returned the puck to Nugent-Hopkins for an easy one-timer that became his 24th goal of the campaign.

Anaheim distanced itself further when Cogliano cashed in on a penalty shot 5:14 into the third period. His 15th goal of the season put the Ducks up 5-1.

NOTES: Ducks C Ryan Kesler (elbow) was healthy enough to play but was held out for rest and precautionary reasons. RW Emerson Etem dressed in his stead. ... LW Matt Beleskey (lower body), D Clayton Stoner (lower body) and RW Tim Jackman were all out of action for Anaheim. Stoner is day-to-day, and Jackman may be nearing a return after skating with the team for the first time in nearly a month. ... Ducks LW Patrick Maroon left the game with flu-like symptoms and did not return. ... The Oilers signed D Joey LaLeggia to a two-year, entry-level contract Tuesday. He played for the University of Denver this season and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. ... Edmonton was without its captain, D Andrew Ference (concussion), and numerous injured role players. ... Oilers G Richard Bachman left the team to attend to a death in his family, and the team recalled G Tyler Bunz to dress as their backup Wednesday.