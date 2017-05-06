Perry caps Ducks' historic comeback vs. Oilers

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Ryan Getzlaf couldn't recall witnessing anything like the incredible rally the Anaheim Ducks launched against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.

"That's one of the biggest things I've seen when you're talking about scoring three goals with the goalie off," Getzlaf said. "It doesn't happen very often.

"The one thing we did accomplish tonight was protecting our home ice. We've got to go out there in their tough building and try to (win the series)."

Corey Perry scored the winning goal at 6:57 of the second overtime, capping an amazing comeback as the Ducks topped the Oilers 4-3 at Honda Center.

The Ducks scored three goals in the final 3:16 of regulation with goaltender John Gibson pulled for an extra attacker to erase a 3-0 Oilers lead and force overtime.

The Ducks take a 3-2 advantage in the best-of-seven Western Conference second-round series, with a chance to clinch a spot in the conference final on Sunday at Edmonton's Rogers Place.

Rickard Rakell forced extra time with a goal with 15 seconds remaining in regulation. Getzlaf and Cam Fowler, who both had assists, also scored for the Ducks, who became the first NHL club to rally from three goals down in the final four minutes of regulation to force overtime.

Getzlaf initiated the late rally by scoring his eighth goal of the postseason with 3:16 remaining and Fowler added another one 35 seconds later to pull the Ducks within a goal.

"Well, I don't know if there is a recipe. I don't know if there is something you can hang your hat on other than you cannot quit believing when you're in any situation," Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said. "Momentum swings in the playoffs are so drastic and they mean so much that when you're able to get one you start to believe in the sense in the different message to the opposition."

Rakell backhanded the equalizer from close range during a wild scrum in front. The play was reviewed because Ryan Kesler was in the crease, but the goal stood as it was ruled Darnell Nurse was holding him there and there was no interference.

"Obviously, Kesler was pushed in, there's no doubt about that, but we have a strong belief that he had dropped his arm around (goaltender Cam Talbot's) leg," Edmonton coach Todd McLellan said. "I don't know what (interference) is anymore, so you'd have to ask someone else."

Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl and Drake Caggiula also scored for the Oilers.

Talbot stopped 60 shots for the Oilers and Gibson made 35 saves for the Ducks, who became the first home team to win a game in the series.

"That's something this series that hasn't happened yet. We're just happy to get out of here (with a win)," said Perry, who also had two assists.

Draisaitl scored his third goal of the postseason 15 seconds into the second period, converting a pass from Oscar Klefbom for a 1-0 Oilers lead.

Less than three minutes later, McDavid swatted the puck out of the air and past Gibson for a power-play goal and a 2-0 edge at 2:55 of the second. It was McDavid's fifth goal of the postseason

Anaheim had a goal waved off at 10:45 of the second period when Nick Ritchie, with his back to the net, deflected a shot out of the air past Talbot. However, after a review, officials said Ritchie high-sticked the puck into the net, keeping the Ducks scoreless.

Edmonton made it 3-0 at 12:28 of the second when Caggiula scored on a beautiful pass from McDavid. For Caggiula, it was his second goal of the playoffs.

But the Oilers never scored again.

"We're disappointed, but we can't get mad at anybody; they were all effort opportunities," McLellan said.

In the first period, Getzlaf was awarded a penalty shot at 10:48 after Edmonton left winger Milan Lucic was whistled for holding on a breakaway. However, Getzlaf's shot sailed over the net.

The game was the longest ini the postseason for the Ducks since they lost a 3-2 triple-overtime decision to the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 2 of the 2015 Western Conference Final.

NOTES: Before Friday's game, the latest rally in Stanley Cup Playoff history was accomplished by the Oilers, who rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Dallas on April 20, 1997. Edmonton started that rally with exactly four minutes remaining in regulation, winning 4-3 in overtime. ... The Ducks set a franchise record for most shots in a game (64). The previous mark was 63 in Game 5 of the 2007 playoffs against the Vancouver Canucks. ... Oilers C Leon Draisaitl has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 10 games during the regular season and playoffs against the Ducks. ... Anaheim D Cam Fowler tied Chris Pronger (23) for sixth on the Ducks' all-time playoff assist list and third among defensemen. ... Ducks LW Andrew Cogliano tied Todd Marchant for ninth with 52 playoff games on the franchise's all-time list. ... Edmonton scratched D Mark Fayne, D Griffin Reinhart, LW Matt Hendricks, RW Iiro Pakarinen, C Anton Lander, D Eric Gryba, D Jordan Oesterle and D Joey Laleggia. D Kevin Bieksa, D Korbinian Holzer, RW Patrick Eaves, RW Jared Boll and RW Ondrej Kase were unavailable for Anaheim.