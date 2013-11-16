Preview: Oilers at Flames

The 2013-14 installment of the Battle of Alberta gets underway Saturday as the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers. Both clubs have fallen on hard times of late, with each entering the first of five meetings this season with a five-game winless streak. Calgary (0-4-1) has earned just one point during its slide, while Edmonton has lost all five in regulation.

The Flames are coming off a forgettable 7-3 home loss to Dallas on Thursday in which they allowed the game’s first five goals. The Oilers avoided being shut out at home for the fourth consecutive contest Friday but still dropped a 3-1 decision to San Jose. Nail Yakupov’s power-play goal at 12:48 of the second period ended Edmonton’s scoreless drought in its own building at 214 minutes, 51 seconds.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC

ABOUT THE OILERS (4-15-2): Despite ending its home goal-scoring drought, Edmonton has scored only three goals over its last six games at Rexall Place. Overall, the Oilers have won only one of their last 11 contests (1-9-1). “I‘m so tired of coming in here after games and giving a reason why we lost,” left wing Taylor Hall told reporters after Friday’s loss. “Something is not clicking for us, and we have to figure out what that is.”

ABOUT THE FLAMES (6-10-3): Ladislav Smid will face his former team for the first time since being acquired from Edmonton last week. “For sure, I‘m going to chirp some guys right before the game,” the defenseman said. “I‘m sure they’re going to be chirping me in the pregame warmup as well. I‘m really looking forward to it.” Smid spent the first seven seasons of his NHL career with the Oilers and appeared in 17 games for Edmonton this campaign before being dealt.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton has won four of its last six meetings with Calgary after the Flames posted nine straight victories.

2. The Flames are 2-6-0 this month, scoring three goals or fewer in each contest.

3. The Oilers assigned C Mark Arcobello to Oklahoma City of the American Hockey League after the rookie recorded two goals and 10 assists in 20 games.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Oilers 2