Preview: Oilers at Flames

After collecting three of a possible four points, the Edmonton Oilers vie to maintain the upper hand against the Calgary Flames on Friday in the third installment of the Battle of Alberta this season. Edmonton skated to a 4-2 road victory over Calgary on Nov. 16 before dropping a 2-1 overtime decision at home on Dec. 7. The Oilers lost six of seven since that outing before Taylor Hall collected a goal and two assists in his team’s 6-2 triumph over Winnipeg on Monday.

Calgary snapped a four-game winless streak (0-2-2) by skating to a 4-3 shootout victory over St. Louis on Monday. Captain Mark Giordano ignited the fireworks by scoring the game-tying goal with 4.2 seconds remaining in the third period. The Flames are all too familiar with nail-biting contests as they lead the league with 25 one-goal games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RSN West (Edmonton, Calgary)

ABOUT THE OILERS (12-24-3): Edmonton recalled defenseman Martin Marincin and center Roman Horak from Oklahoma City of the American Hockey League on Thursday. While Marincin has played two games with the Oilers, the 22-year-old Horak was in the Flames’ organization before joining goaltending prospect Laurent Brossoit in the deal for defenseman Ladislav Smid and netminder Olivier Roy. Hall has collected two goals and three assists in his last three contests.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (14-17-6): Jiri Hudler has scored in two straight games and netted the overtime tally in the last meeting between the teams. Rookie goaltender Reto Berra was on his way to his first career shutout before Hall spoiled the bid with 10.1 seconds remaining in the third period. Mike Cammalleri has scored in back-to-back games and secured five points in his last three contests.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton G Ilya Bryzgalov has started four of the last five contests.

2. Calgary C Matt Stajan is listed as day-to-day with a knee injury.

3. The Oilers scored twice on the power play against Winnipeg after going 0-for-14 in a six-game stretch.

PREDICTION: Oilers 5, Flames 4