Preview: Oilers at Flames

The Calgary Flames recorded a season-changing win in the last game and look to carry that emotion when they begin a six-game homestand against the struggling Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. The Flames rallied from three goals down to beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in overtime Monday, snapping a demoralizing eight-game winless streak. “We were pretty thrilled,” Flames rookie left wing Johnny Gaudreau told reporters after his first career hat trick. “The hard work finally paid off.”

The Flames will try to build on that with two contests in five days against Edmonton, which has managed one victory in 20 games – none in the last eight (0-6-2). The Oilers have gone 0-2-2 since coach Dallas Eakins was fired, have allowed 14 goals in the last three contests and are last in the league in scoring defense (3.40). Calgary lost five times by a goal during its eight-game slump and stands two points out of playoff position in the Western Conference.

ABOUT THE OILERS (7-21-7): Edmonton attempts to begin its turnaround with three of the next four on the road after coughing up a three-goal lead in a 6-5 shootout loss to Dallas on Sunday and losing to Arizona 5-1 on Tuesday at home. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (22 points), Taylor Hall (21) and Jordan Eberle (20) lead the way for the Oilers, who stand 26th in goals scored per game (2.14). Goalie Ben Scrivens, starting his fifth straight game, was pulled after giving up two early goals against Arizona.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (18-15-3): Captain Mark Giordano added to his resume in his bid for the Norris Trophy with the winning goal against Los Angeles and leads the league in points (34) among defensemen. Gaudreau is starting to become a major factor for the Flames, registering 12 points in 12 games - four goals in the last two. “We’re all talking about his speed, his skills, but look at how competitive he is out there,” Calgary coach Bob Hartley told reporters. “He’s not scared out there. He’s buzzing, he’s going through.”

OVERTIME

1. Calgary F Jiri Hudler has recorded seven points in as many games and stands second on the team with 33.

2. Edmonton was scoreless on six power-play opportunities Tuesday and is 4-of-40 with the man advantage over the last 16 games.

3. Flames goalie Jonas Hiller boasts a .927 save percentage over his last five outings with one victory.

PREDICTION: Flames 5, Oilers 2