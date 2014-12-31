Preview: Oilers at Flames

The Calgary Flames attempt to extend their winning streak to four games Wednesday as they continue their six-game homestand against the provincial-rival Edmonton Oilers. Calgary pulled off a dramatic comeback to edge Los Angeles in overtime on Dec. 22 before beginning its string of games at Scotiabank Saddledome with triumphs over the Oilers and Kings. Curtis Glencross and Markus Granlund scored 62 seconds apart in the first period and the Flames held on for a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles on Monday.

Edmonton enters this season’s third installment of the Battle of Alberta on a high after posting a 3-2 shootout victory over the Kings on Tuesday. David Perron scored the lone goal of the bonus format as the Oilers halted their nine-game slide (0-7-2) despite squandering a 2-0 lead in the third period. It was the first victory for interim coach Todd Nelson and Edmonton’s second in 22 contests (2-14-6).

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, RSN

ABOUT THE OILERS (8-22-7): Derek Roy made his presence felt immediately, recording an assist on Edmonton’s first goal Tuesday after being acquired from Nashville a day earlier. The 31-year-old center, who recorded one tally and nine assists in 26 games with the Predators, was happy to help his new team halt its slide. “Getting a win is the main thing right now,” Roy said. “We just need to build on it. This should give us some confidence to make plays late in games.”

ABOUT THE FLAMES (20-15-3): Rookie center Josh Jooris hopes to return to the lineup Wednesday after missing three games with an upper-body injury. “We’ll wait and see,” coach Bob Hartley said after Tuesday’s practice. “We’re not going to make any premature decisions.” The 24-year-old Jooris has recorded eight goals and five assists in 28 games this season but went five contests without a point before being hurt.

OVERTIME

1. The Flames outscored Edmonton 9-3 in winning the first two meetings of the season.

2. Oilers C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his team-leading 11th goal Tuesday, giving him a tally in four of his last six games.

3. Calgary LW Mason Raymond has scored three of his five goals this season against Edmonton, registering his third career hat trick in a 5-2 win on Oct. 9.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Oilers 2