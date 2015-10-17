Preview: Oilers at Flames

The Edmonton Oilers would like nothing better than to record their first victory of 2015-16 against the Calgary Flames when the provincial rivals meet at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday for the first installment of the Battle of Alberta this season. Edmonton began the campaign with an 0-3-0 road trip before suffering a 4-2 loss to St. Louis in its home opener on Thursday.

The Oilers have been unable to find their groove offensively, scoring a total of five goals — including one by 2015 first overall draft pick Connor McDavid. Calgary also has gotten off to a rough start, losing three of its first four contests. The Flames look to make a quick turnaround after suffering a 3-1 loss at Winnipeg on Friday in which it allowed three unanswered goals, including two in the final 88 seconds of the third period. Calgary swept the five-game season series in 2014-15, outscoring Edmonton 20-8.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC, RSN

ABOUT THE OILERS (0-4-0): Todd McLellan, who remains in search of his first victory behind Edmonton’s bench, received some good news Friday as he was named coach of the Under-23 North American team at the 2016 World Cup next September. “It’s an exciting opportunity,” he told reporters. “I had such a great experience this past spring in the Czech Republic with the national team. It left such a good taste in my mouth to be around the players and to have a chance at success.”

ABOUT THE FLAMES (1-3-0): Sean Monahan was held off the scoresheet Friday, keeping him two points shy of 100 for his career. The 21-year-old has recorded a goal and an assist in four games this season. Mikael Backlund scored Calgary’s lone tally against Winnipeg, drawing the club within eight of 11,000 in franchise history.

OVERTIME

1. McDavid is one of four Oilers with a team-worst minus-5 rating.

2. Calgary C Jiri Hudler (two) is the only member of the team with more than one goal.

3. Edmonton does not have a player with more than one point this season.

PREDICTION: Flames 5, Oilers 3