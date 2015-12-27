Preview: Oilers at Flames

The Calgary Flames attempt to set a franchise record with their 11th consecutive home victory when they host the Edmonton Oilers for this season’s third installment of the Battle of Alberta on Sunday. Calgary kicked off its calendar year-ending four-game homestand Tuesday with a 4-1 triumph over Winnipeg, tying the franchise mark for consecutive home victories set from Nov. 7-Dec. 12, 2006.

The Flames, who are in the midst of a stretch during which they play eight of nine at Scotiabank Saddledome, have not lost in their own building since falling to Montreal on Oct. 30. Edmonton is looking to end a road slide that reached four games with Saturday’s 2-1 overtime setback in Vancouver. The Oilers have gone 1-3-1 overall after beginning the month with a six-game winning streak, scoring fewer than three goals in each defeat. Calgary and Edmonton split their first two meetings of the season, with each club winning on the road.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Sportsnet

ABOUT THE OILERS (15-18-3): Cam Talbot made his second straight start Saturday, marking the first time he has started consecutive contests since the end of October. The 28-year-old, who likely will watch Sunday’s game from the bench in favor of Anders Nilsson, allowed a total of three goals in the two outings after yielding at least four in five of his previous six starts. Taylor Hall leads the team with 15 goals but has tallied just once in his last six contests.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (16-16-2): Johnny Gaudreau registered his third career hat trick in the win over the Jets, with his first goal accounting for his 100th NHL point. The three-tally performance was the second of the month for the 22-year-old, who became the first Flame to accomplish the feat since Jarome Iginla in February 2003. Gaudreau leads Calgary in goals (15), game-winners (four), assists (22) and points (37).

OVERTIME

1. Gaudreau also recorded a hat trick Dec. 4 against Boston.

2. Only five members of the Oilers have more total goals than Hall has game-winners (five).

3. Seven of the 10 triumphs during Calgary’s winning streak have been one-goal decisions, with four coming in overtime and another in a shootout.

PREDICTION: Flames 6, Oilers 3