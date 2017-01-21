Preview: Oilers at Flames

The Edmonton Oilers look to extend their point streak to six games when they kick off a three-game road trip Saturday against the Calgary Flames. Edmonton closed out its six-game homestand with a 4-0-1 run that included Friday's shootout loss to Nashville and a shootout victory over Calgary last Saturday.

Patrick Maroon scored his team-leading — and career-high — 18th goal in the most recent installment of the Battle of Alberta but has been kept off the scoresheet in the three games since. Calgary split the first two contests of its three-game homestand, rolling past Florida 5-2 on Tuesday before dropping a 4-3 decision to Nashville two nights later. The Flames made a spirited comeback attempt against the Predators, scoring three goals in a span of less than three minutes late in the third period, but suffered their third one-goal loss in four games (1-2-1). Sean Monahan has been on fire for Calgary, scoring a goal in each of his last four contests while adding two assists during the streak.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC, Sportsnet

ABOUT THE OILERS (25-15-8): Connor McDavid notched an assist against Nashville, giving him five points over his last three games and a league-leading 55 overall. The 20-year-old captain, however, has scored just one goal in his last 10 contests. Milan Lucic got the piano off his back Friday, scoring with 5 1/2 minutes remaining in the third period to end his 12-game goal-scoring drought.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (24-21-3): Sam Bennett was a healthy scratch Thursday after going without a point over his last 10 games but hopes to return to the lineup against Edmonton. "It was really tough," the 20-year-old center told the team's website. "Obviously, I want to be out there and do everything I can to help my team win. That's hard to do from the stands." Monahan is tied for the team lead in goals (14) with Mikael Backlund, who has notched four points over his last two games to raise his club-high total to 33.

OVERTIME

1. Flames D Dougie Hamilton recorded a pair of assists Thursday and has collected seven points in as many contests.

2. Edmonton LW Matt Hendricks, who ended his eight-game goal-scoring drought against Nashville, is expected to play his 500th career game Saturday.

3. Calgary D Dennis Wideman is expected to appear in his 800th NHL contest Saturday.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Oilers 2