Gaudreau’s two goals spark Flames

CALGARY, Alberta -- Johnny Hockey continues to shine.

The Calgary Flames are staying within striking distance of the NHL’s playoff picture because of it.

Johnny Gaudreau, the diminutive rookie Flames left winger, scored two first-period goals 16 seconds apart to pace the Flames to a 4-1 win over the last-place Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Gaudreau, who is second to Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg among NHL rookies in goals and points, has six goals in a three-game spree. He has been the catalyst in Calgary’s last two wins, which improved its record to 19-15-3.

“I‘m pretty excited about getting the chance to score some goals here,” said Gaudreau, the 5-foot-9, 160-pound dynamo. “They weren’t coming throughout the first 20, 30 games of the season. It was kind of a slow start, but it’s nice to see the puck going in the net for us.”

Gaudreau, last season’s Hobey Baker Award winner as the top player in the NCAA with Boston College, is unquestionably leading the way right now and creating a buzz in the city.

And with his teammates.

“He’s been so clutch for us,” center Matt Stajan said. “A young guy coming in with all the hype, but at the same time all the doubters because of his size, and he’s proven people wrong at every level. He makes plays, he knows how to create out there and, with his size, only a handful of guys in this world can do that. He’s been a special guy to watch this year and we need him to do that.”

The Flames, who snapped an eight-game skid with a thrilling 4-3 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings just before the Christmas break, were looking to build off that victory with an early lead against the struggling Oilers.

Center Joe Colborne set the wheels in motion with the first of three goals in 100 seconds before the midway point of the first period. He netted his first goal of the season when he grabbed a loose puck at the side and slipped it past a down-and-out Viktor Fasth to the delight of the Scotiabank Saddledome sellout crowd of 19,289.

“Not the way you draw it up, but I’ll take it,” said Colborne, whose goal drought was 26 games. “Hopefully, the second one comes a lot sooner than the first one did.”

Then Gaudreau took over, following a hat-trick performance against the Kings in fine fashion and becoming the first Flames rookie to net consecutive multi-goal games since Joe Nieuwendyk did it in March 1988.

“I think that might have been the quickest I’ve ever scored two goals,” Gaudreau said. “Our line is playing really well and the team is playing pretty well right now, too, so we have to keep it up.”

Left winger Curtis Glencross rounded out the scoring for Calgary, which received a solid 26-save performance from goalie Jonas Hiller.

Center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers (7-22-7).

Fasth was pulled in favor of Ben Scrivens after surrendering three goals on six shots.

The Oilers’ current skid is at nine games and they’ve won just one in their last 21 outings (1-14-6).

“Our start wasn’t bad at all,” Oilers interim coach Todd Nelson said. “That stretch, we basically gave them three goals and didn’t make them earn it. They capitalized, which is a credit to them, but we can’t shoot ourselves in the foot like that.”

The Battle of Alberta might not have the same pizzazz as years past, but don’t for a second believe the Flames are feeling sorry for their provincial rivals.

”They’re the Oilers and we hate them,“ said Colborne, a born-and-raised Calgarian. ”Any time you can take two points from them, it’s nice. It doesn’t matter where the two teams are in the standings, they always play us well and we play them well.

“It’s always sweet when you beat those guys.”

NOTES: Oilers LW Matt Hendricks returned to action after missing the last game because of strep throat. He took the place of LW Luke Gazdic on the fourth line. Edmonton D Nikita Nikitin is close to returning from a back injury, but he didn’t play. ... Flames C Josh Jooris practiced with the team in the morning but remains out with an upper-body injury and missed his second straight game. ... In an attempt to shake up things, the Oilers have decided to put their best eggs in one basket by forming a line of C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, LW Taylor Hall and RW Jordan Eberle -- the club’s top three point producers. ... With D Ladislav Smid (upper body) still out, the Flames summoned D Corey Potter from the minors to give them a seventh defenseman. Potter, a former Oiler, has not played for Calgary this season.