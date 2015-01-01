Rookie’s OT goal guides Flames past Oilers

CALGARY, Alberta -- Josh Jooris made his return to the lineup in perfect fashion.

The rookie Calgary Flames center was the hero in yet another comeback win.

Jooris joined an odd-man rush with left winger Jiri Hudler and buried the chance to give the Flames a 4-3 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Jooris and Edmonton defenseman Jeff Petry were in the penalty box to start the overtime. Both knew the race could be on once they were allowed back in play, as teams switch ends in OT, making for a long change.

”I was just fortunate to be in the right spot at the right time there. It was exciting,“ said Jooris, who missed the previous three games due to an upper-body injury. ”When you’re in the box, you’re thinking, ‘What am I going to do if they get the puck?’

“You either have a jump on the guy coming out of the box or I have to backcheck him. Lucky we had possession of the puck and if I got the puck, I wanted to shoot this time. I had a chance earlier on the (penalty-kill) and I passed up the shot. Shot first was my mindset.”

Related Coverage Preview: Oilers at Flames

The Flames (21-15-3) won for the eighth time this season when trailing after two periods. This one might have been the most enjoyable as it one came against their Alberta rivals.

“I think that’s part of our DNA,” Calgary coach Bob Hartley said. “This is a pretty special group. It seems we always find another gear, another way to get the tying goal and to get the winning goal. We never quit.”

That was the right attribute during the seesaw affair that put 2014 in the books.

The Oilers were hoping to build off their shootout win over the Los Angeles Kings the night before, which snapped a nine-game losing skid, and they received a big jolt when right winger Matt Fraser opened the scoring late in the first period.

Fraser, claimed off waivers from the Boston Bruins on Monday, netted his first goal for his new club. It was Edmonton’s first road power-play goal since Nov. 6 in Boston, as the team went 0-for-27 in the dozen games since.

Things were looking even better midway through the middle frame when right winger Jordan Eberle converted a pass from rookie center Leon Draisaitl, who is rumored to be heading back to the junior ranks in the coming days, to double the lead.

However, the Flames are known for their comebacks this season, and to the surprise of nobody, they stormed back to draw even.

With less than two minutes left in the second period, center Joe Colborne converted a power play to put the hosts on the board. Left winger Lance Bouma tied the game early in the third period with a floating backhand that beat the glove of Oilers goalie Ben Scrivens, setting the stage for a wild finish.

Edmonton regained the lead with just over 10 minutes remaining when defenseman Andrew Ference fired a point shot that went just inside the far post. Colborne’s second of the night soon after made it a 3-3 affair and prepared the scene for Jooris to be the hero.

“It’s a big two points for our team,” Jooris said. “We needed that two points, and the fact that it came against a big rival in Edmonton, it’s sweeter. I haven’t been a part of this rivalry for too long, but you feel it out there. You don’t like playing against these guys. You want to beat them every time.”

The Oilers (8-22-8) left Calgary with a loss for the second time in less than a week.

“Right now I love our starts,” Eberle said. “I love the way we’re competing for 40 minutes. It seems like the last two games, we’ve almost let them come at us and weather the storm, and that’s not how you win hockey games in this league.”

The Oilers are seeing that pattern occur too frequently this season.

“I think this team is pretty fragile right now,” Fraser said. “I heard it a long time ago that losing can be contagious, and part of that, being a new guy in here coming from an organization like Boston, is you’ve got to bring that element of your game where you’re not content with losing.”

Calgary goalie Jonas Hiller made 17 saves to record the win. Scrivens stopped 24 shots.

NOTES: Flames LW Mason Raymond, the team’s leading goal scorer early in the season before suffering a shoulder injury, was a healthy scratch after going 10 games without a point since returning. ... Oilers D Nikita Nikitin, who returned for Tuesday’s home game against the Los Angeles Kings after missing 10 because of a back injury, sat out to help his recovery. In his place was D Keith Aulie, who was originally drafted by the Flames. Aulie was a healthy scratch for the previous six games. ... Flames C Mikael Backlund is back practicing fully with the team. An abdominal issue he experienced during summer training cost him most of training camp, but he played through the pain for nearly a month before it was decided surgery would be best. A return date isn’t known. ... Oilers D Derek Roy was fine despite missing much of the first period Tuesday night after his leg was cut by a skate.