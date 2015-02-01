Four-goal third pushes Flames past Oilers

CALGARY, Alberta -- Lance Bouma’s usual contributions for the Calgary Flames entail blocking shots, finishing checks and the usual “little things.”

The left winger picked the perfect time to add clutch goal-scorer to his resume.

Bouma’s first career two-goal game was a huge part in a four-goal third-period outburst that allowed the Flames to yet again erase a deficit in the final period and claim a 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“For sure, it’s always nice (to score), but right now the most important thing is the two points. It’s a big two points for us right now,” Bouma said.

“We said it before that we can’t let these two points get away from us. And we found a way to stick with it. That’s a huge win for us.”

The Flames have been known all season for their comebacks. They now have nine of them when trailing after two periods. This one took it to a new level.

Not only did they erupt with three goals in less than six minutes to snap a team-wide scoring drought that went beyond 105 minutes, but they stuck another dagger in the hearts of their Alberta rivals.

To top it off, the Flames now have a 27-20-3 record, which leaves them three points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings for the second wild-card spot in the playoff chase. In fact, Calgary is tied with the Vancouver Canucks for third in the Pacific Division but has played three more games.

All those comebacks -- the Flames have outscored opponents 63-32 in third periods -- must be a huge boost for a young team that will be facing the pressures of playoff chase.

“Right now, especially the way the race is going in the Western Conference, we’re just glad to come away with two points,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said. “We generate lots of confidence from all those comebacks that we do.”

Trailing by two after 40 minutes, the Flames were in dire need of a spark to cue the comeback against the Oilers. Center Paul Byron started it by deflecting the shot from left winger Mason Raymond to snap a 28-game drought without a goal.

The goal was originally credited to Raymond, who has struggled of late, too.

“I knew it hit my shaft,” Byron said. “But I was kinda hoping they would keep it his goal because I think he deserves it -- he’s been playing great for us lately -- and it was kind of a big goal for our team.”

After Bouma tied it, center Sean Monahan netted a power-play goal for the eventual winner, completing the comeback that pretty much everyone in the building could feel coming.

Bouma added the late insurance goal.

“I think they lead the league in third-period comebacks and we just added to their total by not being ready to play in the third,” Oilers goalie Ben Scrivens said. “How many times do we have to go through it before we learn our lesson?”

The Oilers are destined to miss the playoffs yet again, but things were looking so good in the first period when right winger Jordan Eberle opened the scoring and then set up Benoit Pouliot to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.

That was all forgotten by the final buzzer.

”We were just playing simple,“ Eberle said. ”We knew the way that they were going to come out and play in the third. We had a couple occasions where we dove in and gave them a couple odd-man rushes or turned pucks over the neutral zone.

“It sucks when you beat yourself. That’s the bottom line.”

Flames goalie Jonas Hiller finished with 17 saves to net the win.

Scrivens stopped 29 shots for the Oilers (13-28-9).

NOTES: Oilers LW Taylor Hall, out with a bone bruise on his leg, skated with the team during the morning session but didn’t play. He might be ready to play Monday at San Jose. ... Flames RW Jiri Hudler didn’t play because of illness. He was a game-time decision before Thursday’s game and skated but apparently was even worse. In his place was LW David Wolf, who made his NHL debut. ... Oilers D Nikita Nikitin is out long term after suffering a shoulder injury Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres. In his place was D Keith Aulie, who hadn’t played since a blind-side headshot hit to Calgary’s Matt Stajan during their New Year’s Eve meeting, for which he was handed a two-game suspension. After serving his time, Aulie was a healthy scratch for nine games.