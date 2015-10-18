McDavid scores two goals as Oilers extinguish Flames

CALGARY, Alberta - With some help from his fellow top-pick teammates, rookie center Connor McDavid put on a show Saturday to lead the Edmonton Oilers to their first win of the season.

McDavid, the much-hyped first overall pick in the 2015 draft, scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, set up the Oilers’ fourth goal in the third period and scored off a nice feed from left wing Taylor Hall for the final goal with 3:28 left in the game as Edmonton posted a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.

“I think first and foremost the team played very well and when the team has success that’s when individuals start to have success,” McDavid said. “I think you saw that tonight.”

Hall also had a three-point night with a goal and two assists.

The Oilers’ three other recent first overall NHL picks - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Hall and Nail Yakupov - also scored.

The win was Todd McLellan’s first as Oilers head coach after he endured losses in the first four games.

Right winger David Jones scored both goals for the Flames, who are winless in three games at home to start the season and 1-4-0 overall.

Hall jammed the puck in the Calgary goal to give Edmonton a 3-1 lead 25 seconds into the third period and McDavid fed Yakupov from behind the net at 2:59. Jones scored on a wrist shot midway through the third period.

Hall said the Oilers came out and attacked the Flames like Calgary did all of last season.

“We went after it, we didn’t play measured at all,” said Hall. “We didn’t get caught up in wins and losses. We just want to go after that team, like (Calgary) played all last year. They went after it and it was a lot of fun to play like that.”

McLellan said McDavid played his best game of the young season.

“He made an impact throughout the night and had an impact on the scoresheet and probably could have more with the chances he had,” McLellan said.

“I thought he finally let himself go and gave himself permission to do that.”

Flames captain, defenseman Mark Giordano, had nothing good to say about his team’s effort.

“It starts with me and goes right down the line,” he said. “We’ve just got to be better. They won a lot of battles and put a lot of pucks to the net and basically deserved to win that game.”

Flames head coach Bob Hartley said his team’s competition level was clearly not there.

“Our game right now is not there,” Hartley said. “Tonight we got outplayed, we got outworked and we got outhustled. You have no chance to win in this league when you’re like this.”

Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring at 12:15 of the first period on a long rebound. Flames goaltender Jonas Hiller made an initial save on defenseman Eric Gryba’s shot from the point but couldn’t get back into position in time to face Nugent-Hopkins’ snapshot.

Jones tied the score on a lucky bounce at 5:07 of the second. The right winger was skating through the slot when defenseman Dennis Wideman’s shot from point hit one of his shin pads and bounced between Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot’s legs and into the net.

McDavid beat Hiller through the pads with a wrist shot through a screen supplied by Flames defenseman Kris Russell while McDavid was in full flight down the right side at 16:31 of the second.

“I‘m getting more and more comfortable,” McDavid said. “It’s only been five games and I‘m starting to feel better.”

NOTES: The Flames were without D T.J. Brodie (broken bone in hand), C Joe Colborne (broken thumb), D Ladislav Smid (herniated disc in neck) and C Lance Bouma (broken fibula). ... The Flames stuck with the same lineup they used in Friday’s 3-1 road loss to the Winnipeg Jets, meaning their scratches were G Joni Ortio and C Markus Granlund, who was recalled from Stockton of the American Hockey League on Oct. 14. ... Oilers RW Jordan Eberle missed his fifth straight regular-season game because of a shoulder injury he suffered in a Sept. 28 preseason contest in Arizona. Eberle leads all current Oilers in career points against the Calgary with 23 (10 goals, 13 assists) in 26 games. ... The Oilers’ lone lineup change from Thursday’s 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues was substituting Rob Klinkhammer for Anton Slepyshev at left wing. Saturday’s other scratches were D Andrew Ference and D Brandon Davidson.