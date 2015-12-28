Flames rally for team-best 11th home win in row

CALGARY, Alberta -- The Calgary Flames rode a big second period to their 11th consecutive home game, setting a franchise record in the process.

Left winger Johnny Gaudreau scored twice in the middle frame to help the Flames rally for a 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday.

“It’s huge,” said Gaudreau of breaking the Flames’ mark of 10 straight wins on home ice set in November and December 2006. “We love playing at home. We’re pretty comfortable playing here. It’s a good atmosphere and a lot of fun playing here. It’s been helping us in the standings.”

Defenseman Mark Giordano scored a pair of power-play goals -- one in the second period and another in the third -- as the Flames (17-16-2) erased 2-0 and 3-1 deficits.

Center Matt Stajan scored Calgary’s first short-handed goal of the season at 12:52 of the second period to spark the comeback. The goal cut the Oilers’ lead to 3-2.

“It’s good for our special teams on both sides,” said Stajan, who batted the puck out of mid-air past both Edmonton goaltender Anders Nilsson and defenseman Justin Schultz. “I played a little lacrosse growing up, some slo-pitch. I’ve been watching (center Sean Monahan) score a few goals like that this year. You go to the blue paint, sometimes you’ve just got to find it. I had three whacks at it, so I better put that one in somehow.”

Flames goalie Karri Ramo made 28 saves to improve his record to 13-10-1.

Left winger Benoit Pouliot scored twice in the first period for the Oilers (15-19-3), while his linemates, center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and right winger Jordan Eberle, had two assists each.

“It’s frustrating,” Pouliot said of not being able to hold onto a pair of two-goal leads. “Getting a lead like that on the road’s not easy to get, and it’s even harder to keep, and we didn’t do the job. It’s not that we played bad. It’s just a matter of little mistakes here and there, and they cost us.”

Edmonton coach Todd McClellan also wasn’t pleased that the Oilers allowed the Flames to get back in the game.

“I would call it a collapse,” he said. “The short-handed goal’s a real disappointing one -- not only because we gave up the chance, but how we defended in our zone. We had some fly-bys going on, and nobody stopped to defend. We only had offense on our mind, so that hurts.”

Right winger Teddy Purcell also scored for the Oilers, while Nilsson stopped 26 of 30 shots he faced in two periods of action. Goalie Cam Talbot then made six saves in the third period in a relief appearance.

The Flames carried the majority of the play early in the first period and registered the first five shots on net, but they weren’t able to beat Nilsson, who made a pair of nice pad saves to deny scoring attempts by right winger Jiri Hudler and center/left winger Sam Bennett.

Pouliot opened the scoring at 16:21 of the first when he redirected a backhand shot from the slot by Eberle past Ramo. Pouliot scored again 1:50 later when he one-timed a pass from Nugent-Hopkins past Ramo.

Gaudreau got the Flames on the board at 3:10 of the second when he converted a nice feed from defenseman TJ Brodie before Purcell put the Oilers back up by a pair of goals with a breakaway goal at 10:21.

The Flames then responded with three straight goals to take a 4-3 lead into the second intermission. After Stajan’s goal, Giordano fired a point shot past Nilsson for a power-play goal a little less than four minutes later.

“After that, they kind of took over the game and we just couldn’t get back,” Pouliot said.

Gaudreau scored his team-leading fifth game-winning goal of the season with 31.1 seconds remaining in the second before Giordano added an insurance marker at the 18-minute mark of the third.

NOTES: The Flames went with the same lineup they used Tuesday during a 4-1 home win over the Winnipeg Jets, meaning that C Josh Jooris, LW Brandon Bollig and D Ladislav Smid sat out as healthy scratches. ... The Oilers placed D Brandon Davidson on injured reserve Sunday and recalled D Brad Hunt from AHL Bakersfield. Hunt, who leads Bakersfield in scoring with six goals and 17 assists in 27 games, didn’t make it to Calgary in time for the game. ... The Oilers scratched LW Jujhar Khaira for the fourth consecutive game. ... Although Flames D Dennis Wideman missed Calgary’s morning skate, he was back on the ice for the game. ... The Flames play host to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday and the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. ... The Oilers start a six-game homestand Tuesday when they face the Kings.