Preview: Oilers at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers are playing so poorly that owner Ed Snider referred to the team’s recent effort as “pathetic.” With a league-low 22 goals in 15 games, the Flyers look to break out of their offensive doldrums on Saturday afternoon, when they host the Edmonton Oilers. “I’ve been in the game for 47 years, I’ve never seen anything like this,” Snider said after the team’s latest loss - a listless 3-0 effort versus rival New Jersey on Thursday. “... I’ve never seen a team that can’t score, particularly with the talent that we have.”

Captain Claude Giroux, who saw his goalless stretch extend to 21 games dating back to last season, admitted that “If I (were) the fans, I’d be booing myself, too.” While Philadelphia has mustered just four goals in its last five games (1-3-1), Edmonton isn’t making much noise on the offensive end by scoring 12 in its last seven contests (1-5-1). The Oilers fell to 1-1-0 on their four-game road trip following a 4-2 setback to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, NHLN, RSN West (Edmonton), CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE OILERS (4-11-2): David Perron practiced on Friday and is in line to return from a neck injury that has sidelined him for four games. “It’s feeling better,” Perron said. “I had a good practice (Friday), first time back. I’ve been skating back home for three, four days there.” Like Perron, Jesse Joensuu will be a game-time decision as he attempts to put a nagging back injury to bed and play for the first time since Oct. 14.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (4-10-1): Steve Downie failed miserably to make a good first impression - albeit to begin his second stint with the team - as he was left with a brutal bruise over his left eye and a concussion following his fight with Washington’s Aaron Volpatti on Nov. 1. “My vision’s good, my doctor did a great job checking me out,” Downie told Philly.com as he prepares to possibly return on Saturday. Reports out of Philadelphia have the Flyers kicking the tires on a potential trade for 23-year-old Jordan Eberle, who leads Edmonton in points (13) and shares top honors in assists (10) with Mark Arcobello.

OVERTIME

1. The Oilers have an oral agreement in place to sign former Flyers G Ilya Bryzgalov to a one-year contract. Philadelphia bought out the final seven seasons of Bryzgalov’s nine-year, $51 million contract over the summer.

2. Flyers G Steve Mason has been victimized by a lack of support, dropping eight of 11 decisions (3-7-1) despite yielding a 2.37 goals-against average.

3. Edmonton sent D Ladislav Smid and G Olivier Roy to Alberta rival Calgary for G Laurent Brossoit and F Roman Horak on Friday.

PREDICTION: Oilers 3, Flyers 1