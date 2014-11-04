Preview: Oilers at Flyers

Two teams that have struggled to keep the puck out of the net face off Tuesday in Philadelphia as the Flyers welcome the Edmonton Oilers to town. The Flyers are coming off a disappointing trip to the Sunshine State that saw them drop both contests by a goal, including a 2-1 setback to Florida last time out. Edmonton also has lost two in a row, closing out a 4-3-0 homestand Saturday with a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Vancouver.

Both teams rank in the league’s bottom third in goals against, a familiar refrain for a pair of clubs that have struggled to find consistency in net for several years. Expect Philadelphia to lean toward Ray Emery (4-1-1, 2.74 GAA, .915 SV%), who thoroughly has outplayed Steve Mason (0-4-1, 3.55 GAA, .887 SV%) through the first 12 games of the season. The Oilers likely will counter with Ben Scrivens (4-5-0, 3.01 GAA), who has seen the bulk of the work thus far.

ABOUT THE OILERS (4-6-1): For a team that relies so heavily on offense to cover up its deficiencies on the back end, the loss of superstar forward Taylor Hall could send shock waves through the entire lineup. Hall is expected to miss up to four weeks after suffering a sprained medial collateral ligament when he collided with the goalpost during Saturday’s loss to the Canucks. It’s the second straight season in which Hall, who leads the team with 10 points in 11 games, has suffered a knee injury that has forced him to miss time.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (4-5-2): Mason is struggling at home to open the season - allowing eight goals in two games - and there may be a bizarre reason for it. Mason says the improved lighting at Wells Fargo Center has made it increasingly difficult to see the puck at times - in essence, the ice has become too bright. “I’ve had a lot of trouble tracking the puck in the lighting,” Mason told the Philadelphia Enquirer last week. “I don’t know the right term. It’s just a weird glow out there. With how bright it is, you think it would be clearer.”

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia prevailed in both meetings last season, including a 4-3 shootout triumph in their last encounter on Dec. 28.

2. The Flyers are just 1-for-19 on the power play over their last six games after opening the season 7-for-22.

3. Hall’s knee injury last season forced him to miss seven games, with the Oilers going 2-4-1 in his absence.

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Oilers 3