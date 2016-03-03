Preview: Oilers at Flyers

After seeing his rookie season interrupted by a serious injury sustained against the Philadelphia Flyers, Connor McDavid will look to exact a measure of revenge when his Edmonton Oilers visit the City of Brotherly Love on Thursday. The top overall pick of the 2015 draft, McDavid began the season with a flourish before suffering a broken clavicle in the Oilers’ 4-2 win over the Flyers on Nov. 3.

McDavid has picked up where he left off following a three-month absence, highlighted by recording his third multi-goal performance of the season on Tuesday when he scored in overtime to lead Edmonton to a 2-1 victory over Buffalo. “It’s important for us, in this next month, to keep having something to play for,” the 19-year-old McDavid said. Philadelphia certainly has plenty for which to play, as it has won the first three contests of its season-high six-game homestand to move within three points of Pittsburgh for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. “We have three more home games; we need to get six more points. We’ve got Edmonton coming in Thursday, and it is not going to be an easy test for us,” said Brayden Schenn, who increased his point total to six in the homestand by notching his first career hat trick in the Flyers’ 5-3 win over Calgary on Monday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSW (Edmonton), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE OILERS (24-34-7): Taylor Hall traditionally has feasted on the Flyers, scoring a goal and setting up two others in the last meeting, and has four tallies and as many assists in five career encounters. The top overall pick of the 2010 draft could certainly use the jolt as he has just four points (two goals, two assists) in his last 13 games overall. Jordan Eberle, who is tied with Hall for the team in goals (20), is riding a three-game point streak and has 17 (nine goals, eight assists) in his last 15 contests.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (29-22-11): While McDavid (17 points in 14 February games) edged defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (13 points in 15 games) for NHL Rookie of the Month honors, the latter is looking to test his mettle against the flashy forward. “It’s going to be fun,” Gostisbehere told Philly.com. “Just facing (Buffalo’s Jack) Eichel the other week was pretty fun. They’re both tremendous players.” Gostisbehere had yet to be recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League when the teams last met in early November.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia is 7-1-2 in its last 10 games versus non-playoff teams.

2. Edmonton is 0-for-16 on the power play in the last seven contests.

3. Flyers G Michal Neuvirth, who stopped 45 shots in the first meeting with the Oilers, is 6-1-2 in his last nine appearances overall.

PREDICTION: Flyers 3, Oilers 2