Mason, Voracek lead Flyers over Oilers

PHILADELPHIA -- Steve Mason needed a month to break into the win column.

Right winger Jakub Voracek scored two goals, Mason stopped 35 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 Tuesday night.

Left winger Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and defenseman Luke Schenn also had goals to help Philadelphia (5-5-2) snap a two-game losing streak.

Center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the lone goal for Edmonton (4-7-1).

Mason, coming off a solid season in which he established himself as a No. 1 goalie, needed seven games to get his first victory.

“It’s nice to get a win, definitely,” Mason said. “You try to look at the bigger picture when things aren’t going well. But it does weigh on you so it was nice to get the first one.”

Mason’s best save came in the third period when he made a kick save on a slap shot after losing his stick.

There was talk in Philadelphia after Ray Emery played well that Mason could lose his starting job. But coach Craig Berube stuck with Mason.

“He’s hard to score on in practice. One of the most talented goalies out there and it’s impressive when he gets on,” Flyers captain Claude Giroux said of Mason.

Voracek gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead 3:59 into the game when he scored on a wraparound off a pass from defenseman Mark Streit.

Voracek made it 2-0 later in the first period on a wrister off a pass from defenseman Michael Del Zotto.

Voracek leads the Flyers with 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) and has a point in six straight games.

“I felt pretty good but most importantly I‘m year older, more experienced, I‘m in the spot where I can get the puck the most,” Voracek said. “It’s important to me and I feel pretty good about our line, so that’s very important.”

Bellemare put Philadelphia ahead 3-0 in the second period when he deflected center Chris VandeVelde’s shot past goalie Viktor Fasth for his second goal.

The Oilers cut it to 3-1 when Nugent-Hopkins scored midway through the second. Nugent-Hopkins sped past a defenseman and wristed a shot into the top of the net for his fourth goal.

“We had a lot of chances,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “I think we gave them a few too many good chances. We didn’t bear down on them when we had the opportunities; I think that was the biggest difference out there. Obviously you look at the clock and we had a ton of shots and I think we had some really good chances too. When it comes down to it, you’ve got to bear down and Mason played well.”

But the Flyers regained a three-goal lead when the Schenn brothers combined for a nifty goal 2:07 later.

Forward Brayden Schenn stripped the puck behind the net and sent a centering pass to his brother as he fell flat on the ice. Luke Schenn fired a one-timer off Fasth’s chest and into the net for his 100th career point, snapping a 32-game goal drought.

The Flyers kicked off a four-game homestand with their third straight win over the Oilers. They killed four penalties and haven’t allowed a power-play goal at home this season in 17 man-down situations.

It might be a costly win for Philadelphia, however. Top-line left winger Michael Raffl left the game with a lower-body injury and will be evaluated on Wednesday.

“You’re always concerned, or I wouldn’t be telling you guys that he has a lower-body injury,” general manager Ron Hextall said.

The Oilers opened a five-game road trip with their third straight loss after winning four in a row.

“Overall, I think we played a pretty good game,” Fasth said. “Mason played really well in net on the other side, so we had a tough time scoring on him, but I think the guys played pretty good.”

NOTES: Flyers coach Craig Berube put LW R.J. Umberger with C Vincent Lecavalier and RW Wayne Simmonds, giving Philadelphia a lot of size and strength on the line. ... Oilers G Viktor Fasth played his first game since injuring his groin Oct. 14. ... Oilers LW Taylor Hall didn’t play because of a knee injury and D Andrew Ference started his three-game suspension. ... LW Benoit Pouliot replaced Hall on the top line alongside C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and RW Jordan Eberle. ... D Oscar Klefbom, recalled from the AHL’s Oklahoma City Blazers, replaced Ference. ... D Carlo Colaiacovo made his debut with the Flyers after signing a two-way contract last week. The 31-year-old was paired with D Luke Schenn. ... Flyers D Braydon Coburn, who hasn’t played since the season opener because of a lower-body injury, is practicing and could return sooner than originally expected.