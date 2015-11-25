Preview: Oilers at Hurricanes

The Edmonton Oilers are clearly playing better hockey this season and the next challenge in their evolution is to begin showing that in the win column. The Oilers, who own one more victory than last season at this point, look to begin their ascent when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Edmonton suffered a 1-0 defeat to Washington on Monday to begin a critical five-game road trip and left wing Taylor Hall told reporters: “It seems like we’ve been on the wrong side of a lot of (one-goal games) this year.” The Oilers hope for a similar defensive effort when they take on the Hurricanes, who have dropped eight of their 10 games in November (2-4-4). Defenseman Justin Faulk takes a six-game point streak into the contest for Carolina, which rallied in the third period to gain a point in the 3-2 overtime loss at Philadelphia on Monday. The Hurricanes stood 28th in the league in scoring (2.00) through Monday and captain Eric Staal has gone four games without a point.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SNET 360 and SNET West (Edmonton), FSN Carolina

ABOUT THE OILERS (7-13-1): Hall was held without a point Monday despite registering six shots on net and leads the team with nine goals and 15 assists. Leon Draisaitl’s amazing run (10 points in five games) also ended as the Oilers came up empty with 33 shots and three power-play chances. Anders Nilsson is expected to start in net for the eighth time in 10 games after allowing one goal each in the last two and coach Todd McLellan told reporters: “I thought he had a tremendous game in Washington.”

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (7-10-4): Faulk has totaled seven points during his six-game run and fellow defenseman Brett Pesce has scored in each of the last two, including Sunday’s win over Los Angeles. Cam Ward, who is 1-0-3 in his last four starts, will likely be back in net after Eddie Lack was between the pipes versus Philadelphia. Defenseman Ryan Murphy (concussion) will likely miss his fifth straight game and Carolina announced left wing Nathan Gerbe (lower body) will be out 4-to-6 weeks.

OVERTIME

1. The teams split a pair of games last season - each winning at home - and 20 goals were scored combined.

2. The Hurricanes have allowed four power-play goals in the last three contests.

3. Edmonton D Justin Schultz (back), who has missed the last 12 games, could return during the road trip.

PREDICTION: Oilers 4, Hurricanes 2