‘Canes wipe out 3-goal deficit to trounce Oilers

RALEIGH, N.C. -- With a season dotted with frustration, it would be easy for doubt to spread among the Carolina Hurricanes.

But they kept a positive outlook Sunday afternoon and it all worked out.

Center Elias Lindholm scored three goals for the Hurricanes, who wiped out a three-goal deficit in a 7-4 comeback victory against the Edmonton Oilers at PNC Arena.

“We kept believing,” Lindholm said. “It was kind of weird (game).”

The Hurricanes scored three third-period goals on Edmonton goalie Richard Bachman before the Oilers had a shot on goal in the period.

“It’s a good job by the guys of sticking with it and showing some character,” said Carolina center Jeff Skinner, who scored two goals. “We did a good job of coming back and responding.”

Lindholm, who also registered two assists, secured his first career hat trick on an empty-net goal with 1:20 to play. Center Eric Staal provided four assists, tying a career mark in that category.

It was Carolina’s first comeback from a three-goal hole since last March, but this time it resulted in a victory. A year ago the rally went for naught in a loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Right winger Alexander Semin and center Andrej Nestrasil also scored for the Hurricanes, who had been outscored by a combined 8-3 count across their previous two games.

Center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored three goals and right winger Jordan Eberle had the other goal for the Oilers, who led 3-0 midway through the second period. Nugent-Hopkins also posted an assist, while Eberle had a three-point outing.

Nugent-Hopkins’ second-career hat trick gives him a team-best 19 goals this season. His third goal came on the Oilers’ first shot of the third period with 10:29 remaining.

Edmonton is 0-3-1 across its last four games.

Carolina goalie Cam Ward notched 16 saves for the victory.

Bachman, who had been a reserve for the previous seven games, made 28 saves. Carolina scored a season-high seven goals.

“Once Carolina got going, it was kind of weird night managing the bench with seven defensemen and 11 forwards so guys were playing with guys they weren’t used to,” Edmonton coach Todd Nelson said. “I thought (Bachman) gave us a chance here early on and they finally ended up getting to him.”

Despite falling into a 3-0 hole, Carolina coach Bill Peters said there was a sense that something good could surface.

“I liked the way we started (even though) the score might not have looked it,” he said. “Instead of deviating, we stuck with it and got rewarded. We stayed hungry and obviously made them pay in the third.”

Carolina’s rally began with Semin’s unorthodox goal amid a delayed penalty. He was sprawled out on the ice in the slot and directed a backhand delivery that resulted in his second goal in three games.

“A guy slashed me on legs and I (went) down,” Semin said. “I (saw) the puck.”

Staal said: “That’s a pretty circus shot. It’s hard to describe. It’s one of those desperation plays with skill on top of it. Pretty nice.”

The goal changed the game’s complexion, Nelson said.

“He made a nice play and really sparked their team,” he said. “And then we got into penalty trouble.”

Lindholm had his first goal in 10 games to pull Carolina within 3-2.

The Hurricanes tied the game at 3 with 4:37 left in the second period on Skinner’s first goal a 5-on-3 power play.

They had the lead on another power play just 1:40 into the third period when Nestrasil scored. Then it was Skinner’s turn again on the power play before Lindholm picked up his second goal of the game with 13:11 remaining.

The Hurricanes ended up with two periods of three or more goals in the same game for the first time since Oct. 9, 2009, against the Florida Panthers.

The first goal for Nugent-Hopkins came midway through the first period, when there were few scoring chances. That soon changed drastically.

Edmonton’s next two goals came in a 74-second span of the second period. Both tallies were power-play goals against the NHL’s best penalty-killing team.

NOTES: Edmonton’s 6-3 victory Oct. 24 against Carolina marked the highest-scoring game of the season for the Oilers. ... Edmonton D Keith Aulie returned to the lineup after sitting out the past five games. ... D Ryan Murphy was back in the Carolina lineup after missing 12 games because of a lower-body injury. He recorded an assist during the game. ... RW Patrick Dwyer played in his 400th career NHL game, all with the Hurricanes. ... Edmonton plays the second game of a five-game road swing Monday night at Detroit. ... The Hurricanes reach the midway mark of their five-game homestand with Tuesday night’s game against Columbus.