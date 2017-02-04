Hurricanes squeak past Oilers 2-1

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A strong finish in a tight game sometimes escapes the Carolina Hurricanes, but they looked like they perfected that at least for one outing.

Sebastian Aho scored 1:48 into the third period on a power play as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Friday night at PNC Arena.

"We did a lot of really good things, especially in that third period," Carolina center Jordan Staal said. "We had a great third."

Each team had six shots in the third period, but the Hurricanes were feeling much better about how it turned out.

"For the most part, we limited them," Carolina goalie Cam Ward said. "We saved our best period for the third."

Aho took defenseman Justin Faulk's pass and converted on a one-timer from the right side.

Aho has four goals in a two-game stretch, coming off a hat trick Tuesday night against Philadelphia. He has 16 goals this season, just two behind Jeff Skinner for the team lead.

"He has continued to get better and that's what you want to see with a young player," Staal said.

Staal scored earlier for the Hurricanes (23-20-7), who have won two games in a row after a five-game losing streak.

Ward made 24 saves for his 20th victory of the season.

The Oilers (28-18-8) have lost three consecutive games in regulation for the first time since mid-November.

This performance, though, rated as an improvement for Edmonton coach Todd McLellan.

"(This) was a pretty gutsy effort by our guys," McLellan said. "The players understand when they give each other a good effort ... and maybe the breaks don't go your way. We'll fix it."

Connor McDavid scored in the second period for Edmonton. The Oilers, who were shut out a night earlier at Nashville, have only two even-strength goals across their last three games.

Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot stopped 21 shots, losing for the first time in five decisions against Carolina.

"It was a really good hockey game," Aho said. "We finished in the third."

The Hurricanes improved to 5-6-2 in games that have been tied after two periods. Edmonton failed to pick up at least one team point for only the fourth time in 16 games that have been tied going to the third period.

There were only two shots for each team in the first 13 minutes of the third period before the chances increased in frequency.

Yet the Hurricanes didn't waver.

"Right at the end there, I think it was Jaccob (Slavin) who came up with a big block," Ward said.

Earlier, the Oilers failed to convert on a couple of power plays had involved some crisp segments.

"We couldn't find a way to put one in the net," McLellan said. " ... I'm not worried about our team getting up for games. They are excited about playing. We'll be ready to play."

The line of Staal, Aho and Elias Lindholm struck for Carolina's first goal after accounting for three goals in the team's previous game. It came 11:36 into the game.

McDavid took the puck at the blue line and beat Lindholm for the tying goal with 11:56 to go in the second period. McDavid has 18 goals this season.

Oilers defenseman Matt Benning was helped off the ice with 5:24 left in the first period after taking a hit from Carolina left winger Viktor Stalberg near the boards. Benning didn't return and Edmonton played the rest of the way down a defenseman.

NOTES: The Oilers skated to a 3-2 win in the first meeting of the season in Edmonton on Oct. 18. ... G Eddie Lack has been back with the Hurricanes this week after recovering from a concussion. He'll be a candidate to start at least once before the team's upcoming five-day layoff. ... Oilers D Andrej Sekera, a former Carolina player, was on the ice to start Friday's game. ... Edmonton C Mark Letestu turns 32 years old on Saturday. ... The Hurricanes, who don't play at home again until Feb. 17, will visit the New York Islanders on Saturday night. ... The Oilers complete a three-game road trip on Sunday at Montreal.