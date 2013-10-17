Preview: Oilers at Islanders

After falling in a shootout to the NHL’s worst team, the New York Islanders face another bottom-feeder when the Edmonton Oilers visit on Thursday. The Islanders dropped a 4-3 decision to the Sabres on Tuesday, giving Buffalo its first win in eight games. The Oilers are hardly any better with one victory in seven contests after suffering a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

New York looks to break a three-game winless streak - with each setback being the result of a one-goal margin. Evgeni Nabokov hasn’t been the problem, sporting a 2.29 goals-against average and a 2-1-2 record. Jason LaBarbera (3.22 GAA) has been in net the past two games for Edmonton after starter Devan Dubnyk (5.43) struggled out of the gate.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Oilers (Edmonton), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE OILERS (1-5-1): Early optimism about a talented young roster has waned as Edmonton has been outscored 32-21. Former top overall pick Taylor Hall is tied for the team lead with six points, but only one has been a goal while registering a minus-7. “We’ve got to find ways to win games; that’s the bottom line,” LaBarbera said. “Every one of us needs to step it up a bit more and find a way to win.”

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (2-2-2): New York has had a knack for tight games, with five of its six contests decided by one goal and three going to shootouts. Frans Nielsen (three goals, four assists), Michael Grabner (two, five) and John Tavares (three, four) are tied for the team lead with seven points. However, the offense has had a tough time generating shots - the Islanders had not taken more than 30 in any game until unleashing 44 against Buffalo.

OVERTIME

1. Thursday’s tilt is Edmonton’s fourth contest in a six-game road trip - the team’s longest of the season.

2. New York has not lost in regulation in three home games but has been beaten twice in shootouts.

3. The Oilers have struggled on the penalty kill (66.7 percent).

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Oilers 2