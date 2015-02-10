Preview: Oilers at Islanders

The New York Islanders begin a stretch of playing nine of their next 11 contests at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum when they open a four-game homestand against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. Rookie Anders Lee and Mikhail Grabovski scored 62 seconds apart in the second period Sunday as New York wrapped up a three-game road trip with a 3-2 victory over Buffalo. The triumph was just the second in six contests for the Metropolitan Division-leading Islanders, who own an impressive 17-6-0 record at home this season and have won seven straight meetings there against the Oilers.

Although Edmonton hasn’t won on Long Island since 1999, it did claim a 5-2 decision when New York paid a visit to Rexall Place on Jan. 4. Jordan Eberle scored in that contest and had two assists as the Oilers posted their fifth win in nine games Monday - a 2-1 triumph over New Jersey. The decision against the Devils was Edmonton’s first regulation road win since a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Nov. 9.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN West (Edmonton), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE OILERS (15-30-9): Nail Yakupov ended a pair of droughts with one shot on Monday as the 21-year-old Russian scored for the first time in 12 games by netting his team’s first power-play tally in 15 opportunities. “Finally, it’s got to go in,” Yakupov said. “... I had a couple of shots that couldn’t go through. The third (attempt), I put in. That’s what I’ve got to do more and more every game.” Ben Scrivens recorded his first road win of the season (1-7-5), but Viktor Fasth is expected to get the nod Tuesday as Edmonton plays the third contest of its six-game trek.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (34-18-1): Colin McDonald didn’t wait long to make his presence felt after being recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League, scoring the opening goal versus the Sabres. “I was waiting for my opportunity,” McDonald said after playing in his first NHL game since Oct. 21. “I understand my role and the role I am in this year, and you just have to be ready whenever they put you in.” Jaroslav Halak yielded four goals in last month’s meeting with Edmonton, but the All-Star owns a 7-2-1 record with three shutouts and a 1.98 goals-against average versus the club.

OVERTIME

1. New York D Johnny Boychuk collected a goal and an assist in the first meeting but has been held off the scoresheet in each of his last five games.

2. Edmonton C Matt Hendricks scored twice in the first meeting with the Islanders but has recorded one goal and one assist in his last 14 contests.

3. The Islanders are 17-5-1 against teams outside the top eight in either conference.

PREDICTION: Islanders 5, Oilers 2