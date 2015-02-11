Newcomer McDonald helps Islanders win

UNIONDALE, N.Y -- Repeatedly scoring the first goal for the New York Islanders in what turn out to be a one-goal wins sure beats the repetitive actions with which right winger Colin McDonald became accustomed to earlier in the month.

McDonald scored the first goal again for the Islanders on Tuesday before he assisted on center Casey Cizikas’ game-winner with 4:37 left in New York’s 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Nassau Coliseum.

McDonald has been recalled on an emergency basis from Bridgeport of the AHL four times since Jan. 30, but he was sent back without being activated the first three times. He was finally officially promoted to the game day roster on Sunday, one day after his most recent recall, and scored the first goal in the Islanders’ 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a week, to be honest,” McDonald said. “You just have to stay mentally in it and just focus on controlling what you can control.”

McDonald may have done wonders to control his own fate by not only scoring in back-to-back games for the first time in his five-season NHL career but by bringing instant energy to a team worn out from the post-All-Star Break grind.

The win Sunday concluded a three-game road trip that ended with games on back-to-back days in Boston and Buffalo. The Islanders still looked road-weary on Tuesday against the Oilers, who have the second-worst record in the NHL.

“It wasn’t a great game, the coaches already addressed that,” Islanders left winger Matt Martin said, “We didn’t have a ton of energy coming off a road trip. It’s never easy to play these games.”

The Oilers scored first when a tip-in by left winger Ryan Hamilton trickled between the legs of Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak 10:17 into the game, but McDonald responded by putting back the rebound of a Martin shot just 3:03 later.

The two teams traded goals in the second period -- Islanders center Josh Bailey scored with 8:33 left before Oilers center Anton Lander tied it with 4:26 to go -- before Edmonton dominated much of the third period, during which it outshot New York 15-5.

“They were moving the puck around pretty good and you could tell that our guys on the ice were exhausted and at that point want to fall over,” Martin said. “But they battled hard, they found their way to the bench, got fresh legs out there and we were able to pop one late and hold on.”

Cizikas’ game-winner capped a stretch of several minutes in which the Oilers peppered Halak. After Oilers center Boyd Gordon whiffed on a potential breakaway shot, Martin picked up the puck to begin a coast-to-coast rush that ended with McDonald feeding Cizikas.

McDonald ended up earning first star honors for his sixth career two-point game.

“Usually take it one day at a time, but I‘m taking it one hour at a time right now, just seeing kind of what they have to say and what they want to do,” McDonald said. “But obviously I never thought that I would have had a first two games like this.”

Halak made 34 stops, including a glove save of a point-blank shot by center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the final minute, as the Islanders (35-18-1) won for the third time in their last four games to extend their Metropolitan Division lead over the idle Pittsburgh Penguins to three points.

“Not everybody had their game tonight, but we found a way to win,” Islanders head coach Jack Capuano said. “And that’s the sign of a good team.”

Oilers goalie Viktor Fasth, who drew the start one night after starter Ben Scrivens suffered a hamstring injury against the New Jersey Devils, made 25 saves.

“I liked the way our guys played,” Oilers interim head coach Todd Nelson said. “We’re getting our opportunities to score. They’re going to start going in and good things are going to happen when that starts to happen.”

The Oilers (15-31-9) lost for the third time in four games hours after franchise left winger Taylor Hall was placed on injured reserve with a crackled ankle bone that will cost him at least six weeks.

NOTES: The Oilers finished 7-20-9-0 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses) in regular season play at Nassau Coliseum. Edmonton also went 2-5 against the Islanders in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals in 1983 and 1984.... The Oilers placed LW Taylor Hall and LW Benoit Pouliot (foot) on injured reserve and recalled LW Ryan Hamilton and G Richard Bachman, the latter being promoted on an emergency basis after G Ben Scrivens suffered a hamstring injury in Monday’s 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. ... In addition to Scrivens, the Oilers also scratched D Keith Aulie and RW Matt Fraser. ... The Islanders scratched RW Cal Clutterbuck (unspecified) and D Calvin De Haan (eye), each of whom missed the morning skate, as well as D Matt Donovan.