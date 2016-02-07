Okposo’s 3 pace Isles in rout of Oilers

NEW YORK -- The New York Islanders paid homage to America’s biggest unofficial holiday on Sunday by producing the type of blowout victory once synonymous with the Super Bowl.

Right winger Kyle Okposo scored a hat trick Sunday afternoon as the Islanders snapped out of a slump and moved back into playoff position in the Eastern Conference with an 8-1 rout of the Edmonton Oilers at Barclays Center.

Five other players -- defenseman Johnny Boychuk, center John Tavares, left winger Nikolay Kulemin, center Josh Bailey and right winger Cal Clutterbuck -- all scored a goal apiece for the Islanders, who scored their most goals since a 9-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 11, 2011.

In addition, the win was the most lopsided for the Islanders since a 9-2 decision over the Chicago Blackhawks on March 25, 2003.

But the Islanders were less concerned with the historical measures of a Super Bowl-esque trouncing than with the immediate gains it produced in the standings. New York (27-18-6) snapped a 1-3-0 skid and moved from fifth place in the Metropolitan Division to third place and from ninth in the Eastern Conference into a tie for sixth.

“To me, 8-1, 8-7 or 2-1, we just needed points,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “Hard work pays off. I think our guys haven’t gotten the results they’ve deserved to the last couple of weeks.”

The Islanders outshot their opponents in each of their last four defeats, including a 5-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday in which New York had a 29-20 shots advantage.

“Even the games we haven’t gotten results, we know we’ve played pretty good hockey,” Tavares said. “But this time of year, you need to get win, get points.”

The second- through sixth-place teams in the Metropolitan Division are separated by just six points. The Islanders (11 points) are the only team in that pack with fewer than 12 points in its last 10 games.

“Fortunately we came out of here with two points,” Capuano said. “It’s big, two points. It’s a tough division. Every night, everybody seems to win.”

There was never any doubt the Islanders would win Sunday. Boychuk, Tavares and Kulemin scored within a span of 8:27 in the first to chase Oilers goalie Anders Nilsson, who departed after Kulemin’s goal at the 11:24 mark.

“I don’t think we were prepared to play for those first few goals against,” Oilers coach Todd McLellan said. “Really disappointed with the preparation, the approach to the game.”

Okposo scored the first two goals in the Islanders’ four-goal second to extend the lead to 5-0. After that, the only objective left for New York was to get out of the game unscathed on the injury front.

A pushing-and-shoving match between Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss (30 saves) and Oilers right winger Zack Kassian following a save by Greiss midway through the second escalated into a pair of fights that yielded 34 penalty minutes and led the ejection of Kassian.

Bailey and Clutterbuck each scored in the second half of the second period and Okposo finished off his second career hat trick 7:27 into the 3rd.

“It’s good for the confidence to win like that,” Okposo said. “It was good for our team. I thought we did a good job. Played the right way despite the score after two period. I thought we did a good job of just managing the game. We didn’t take any short cuts.”

Rookie center Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers (21-28-5), who were outscored 13-2 in losing to the Islanders and Montreal Canadiens on back-to-back days.

“(The Islanders) got drilled in Detroit last night,” McLellan said. “We both lost 5-1. Shows where one team is and how far one team has to go.”

Nilsson had seven saves while Cam Talbot finished up with 16 saves in relief for Edmonton, which has lost five of seven and nine of 13.

Starting goalie Anders Nilsson was chased after allowing three goals on 10 first period shots. Goalie Cam Talbot finished up with 16 saves.

NOTES: The Islanders improved to 2-3-3 (wins-losses-ties) on Super Bowl Sunday. The Oilers fell to 4-3-1 (wins-losses-ties) on Super Bowl Sunday since the World Hockey Association merged with the NHL prior to the 1979-80 season. ... The Islanders have won nine straight home games against the Oilers dating back to the 2001-02 season. ... The Islanders scratched RW Steve Bernier, G Jean-Francois Berube and D Marek Zidlicky. ... Islanders G Thomas Greiss made his first start since Jan. 12, a span of seven games. ... The Oilers scratched D Adam Clendening, C Anton Lender and D Darnell Nurse. ... Oilers G Anders Nilsson was pulled for the third time this season. His replacement, Cam Talbot, has also been pulled from a game three times.