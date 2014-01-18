Preview: Oilers at Jets

The Edmonton Oilers visit the Winnipeg Jets in the deciding game of their season series Saturday afternoon. Winnipeg won the season opener in Edmonton 5-4, but the Oilers responded with a 6-2 home victory on Dec. 23. Edmonton looks to end its six-game skid away from home (0-5-1) as it wraps up its four-game road trip.

The Jets are on a modest two-game winning streak under new head coach Paul Maurice, who appears to have instilled a more attack-minded game plan. Winnipeg has scored five goals in each of the two victories, while the Oilers are allowing at least four tallies per game on the road during their slide. Newly acquired Edmonton goaltender Ben Scrivens was unable to stem the tide of losses on Thursday, so it’s possible the team reverts back to Ilya Bryzgalov for Saturday’s start.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBC

ABOUT THE OILERS (15-30-5): Scrivens allowed four goals on 33 shots in his Edmonton debut and called it a “good learning experience” after the game. Nail Yakupov fell awkwardly into the boards on Thursday and left the game with a head injury, putting his status for Saturday in doubt. Ales Hemsky will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury as he returned to Edmonton early to have it examined.

ABOUT THE JETS (21-23-5): Ondrej Pavelec is expected to start again for Winnipeg after earning both of the last two victories. Evander Kane has been placed on injured reserve with a hand injury, but Dustin Byfuglien is enjoying his move to forward as he’s collected six points during a four-game streak. Captain Andrew Ladd has not scored in eight games but contributed a pair of assists in Thursday’s win over Calgary.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg D Grant Clitsome underwent season-ending back surgery on Friday.

2. The Jets have scored on the power play in each of their last four games, going 5-for-23.

3. The Oilers were victorious the only time they visited this Jets team in Winnipeg, winning 5-3 on Feb. 27, 2012.

PREDICTION: Jets 5, Oilers 3