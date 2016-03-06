Preview: Oilers at Jets

Were the Stanley Cup playoffs to start today, there would not be a Canadian team involved – a fact not lost on either the Edmonton Oilers or Winnipeg Jets entering Sunday’s matchup at MTS Centre. The Oilers have played better of late, winning three in a row before losing 6-3 to Columbus on Friday while the Jets snapped a six-game home losing streak with Saturday’s 4-2 victory over Montreal, but both teams are wallowing at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

“It’s not like there’s a rule where one Canadian team has to make the playoffs each year,” Winnipeg center Mark Scheifele told reporters Friday - one day before recording his first career hat trick as the Jets stayed two points ahead of last-place Edmonton. “But you want to see Canadian playoff hockey.” Edmonton spent Friday playing catch-up, giving up a goal less than a minute after scoring on three occasions in falling to 9-21-5 away from home. “The goals against were all at a really bad time,” center Leon Draisaitl said. “That’s unacceptable.” The Oilers and Jets split their first two meetings this season, with Edmonton winning 3-1 at home on Dec. 21 and Winnipeg posting a 2-1 shootout win on the road on Feb. 13.

ABOUT THE OILERS (25-35-7): Edmonton brought plenty of offensive pressure against Columbus, outshooting the Blue Jackets 36-27, but rookie goaltender Laurent Brossoit made only 21 saves in his third career start. Cam Talbot figures to be in net Sunday, riding a three-start winning streak during which he has allowed two goals while making 102 saves. Rookie Connor McDavid recorded a goal and an assist on Friday to extend his point streak to four games and give him 34 points in 30 games (13 goals, 21 assists).

ABOUT THE JETS (27-32-5): Winnipeg is battered with injuries, as rookie Nikolaj Ehlers (eye) remains sidelined indefinitely, Bryan Little (neck) is out for the season and defenseman Jacob Trouba (upper body) sat out Saturday’s contest. Scheifele has been red-hot of late, scoring five goals in his last two games and totaling eight and five assists over his last eight contests. Ondrej Pavelec recorded the victory on Saturday, making 26 saves in his first win since beating Edmonton on Feb. 13.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton D Adam Pardy has recorded two assists in three games since being claimed off waivers from the Jets on Monday.

2. Winnipeg D Josh Morrissey made his NHL debut Saturday and logged 15 minutes, 54 seconds of ice time in the victory.

3. The NHL is expected to announce at a Sunday press conference that the Jets will host the Oilers in an NHL Stadium Series game in October.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Oilers 2