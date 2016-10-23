Preview: Oilers at Jets

Giving up four goals a game and showing a knack for slow starts, the Winnipeg Jets – who host the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday in the Heritage Classic at Investors Group Field in the NHL’s first outdoor contest of the season – nonetheless have thrilled fans with their knack for late-game heroics. Rookie Patrik Laine sparked the Jets’ 5-4 overtime victory Wednesday over Toronto with his first career hat trick, capped by the game-winning marker with 2:20 left in extra time.

“He has a gift, there’s no question about it,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said of the 18-year-old forward, who boasts five points in five games and already has moved to the Jets’ top line. Edmonton won its past two games and four of five to open the season, fueled by another young superstar. Connor McDavid has eight points (four goals, four assists) while goalie Cam Talbot led the NHL with four victories through Friday. “I think we’re feeling pretty good about ourselves,” McDavid told reporters, “but I think it’s all about keeping it even keel.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NHL Network, TVAS 2, Sportsnet (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE OILERS (4-1-0): Talbot has played in all five games for Edmonton, rebounding from a rough showing Monday against Buffalo to allow three goals on 68 shots in victories over Carolina and St. Louis. Defenseman Kris Russell, a late summer signing, leads the Oilers with 19 blocked shots while playing well on defense and special teams. Edmonton needed 11 games to reach four victories last season.

ABOUT THE JETS (2-2-0): Winnipeg’s first two home victories have followed remarkably similar scripts -- fall behind early, rally furiously to tie the game late, then win in overtime. While Laine has grabbed the headlines, center Mark Scheifele owns five points in his past three games and forward Blake Wheeler started strong before going without a point on Wednesday for the first time this season. Connor Hellebuyck (3.45 goals-against average) and Michael Hutchinson (4.02) have split the opening four games in goal and each has struggled at times.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton went 2-0-1 against the Jets last season, losing in a shootout and allowing just three goals total.

2. Winnipeg ranked next-to-last in the NHL in penalty killing (64.3 percent) entering Saturday, allowing five power-play goals.

3. McDavid recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday, snapping a two-game pointless streak.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Oilers 3