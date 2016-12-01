Preview: Oilers at Jets

The Winnipeg Jets answered a season-high five-game losing skid by winning the first two contests of their three-game homestand. The Jets look to continue to feast on home cookin' and extend their winning streak to six games at MTS Centre on Thursday when they face the skidding Edmonton Oilers.

Rookie Patrik Laine has made himself welcome in Winnipeg by scoring an NHL-best 11 of his 13 goals at home, including a tally in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over New Jersey. Linemate Mark Scheifele also scored to join Laine and Boston's David Pastrnak for the league lead in goals and added an assist for his club-best 26th point, with 17 coming in his last 14 games. Scheifele is still looking up at Edmonton captain Connor McDavid, who leads the NHL with 31 points and is riding a six-game point streak (six goals, six assists). The 19-year-old phenom recorded his ninth multi-point performance of the season on Tuesday, although his goal and assist were not enough to prevent the Oilers from suffering their third straight loss in a 4-2 setback to Toronto.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN3, SNOL

ABOUT THE OILERS (12-10-2): Cam Talbot recorded a 1.78 goals-against average and .942 save percentage in his previous five outings before surrendering four goals on 14 shots to earn an early exit versus the Maple Leafs. The 29-year-old fared significantly better in his last encounter with Winnipeg, turning aside all 31 shots he faced in a 3-0 victory in the Heritage Classic outdoor game on Oct. 23. Rugged forward Milan Lucic was kept off the scoresheet in that contest, but has scored two goals and set up six others during his five-game point streak.

ABOUT THE JETS (11-12-2): Scheifele wasn't putting much stock in the Edmonton's initial victory over Winnipeg this season, as the short-handed Jets were without forward Bryan Little (knee) and defenseman Jacob Trouba was still negotiating a new contract. "We know it’s going to be a different animal in here," Scheifele told the Winnipeg Sun. "We've changed, they've changed, and hopefully it's a good one." Mathieu Perreault told reporters he's good to go after missing 14 straight games with an upper-body injury, although coach Paul Maurice said the veteran forward would be evaluated during the morning skate before a decision is made.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton RW Zack Kassian has been held off the scoresheet in 15 straight games since recording a goal and an assist against Winnipeg on Oct. 23.

2. The Jets have outscored their foes 20-6 in their last five home contests.

3. The Oilers are 0-for-12 on the power play in the last three games after scoring four times with the man advantage in their previous two.

PREDICTION: Jets 5, Oilers 4