Jets pull out victory over Oilers in shootout

WINNIPEG -- It’s too early to say who won last week’s blockbuster trade between the Winnipeg Jets and the Buffalo Sabres but the early returns are pointing toward the winged ones.

The Winnipeg Jets scored a crucial 5-4 overtime victory over the Edmonton Oilers Monday night at the MTS Centre, solidifying their spot in the first wild-card position in the Western Conference.

Jets right winger Blake Wheeler channeled his inner Patrick Kane on the first attempt in the shootout, with some nifty stickhandling and coming to a complete stop before deking out Oilers goalie Viktor Fasth.

The move was so good, in fact, that Fasth injured his knee and had to leave the ice, leaving backup Richard Bachman to quickly trade in his baseball cap for his mask and take over. Bachman stopped the only two shooters he faced but the damage had already been done. His counterpart, Michael Hutchinson, continued his run of shootout perfection, stopping all three shots on the evening and bringing his total for the season to 14.

The Jets got two goals from center Bryan Little and singles from Andrew Ladd and newly acquired Tyler Myers while the Oilers got a pair from right winger Nail Yakupov and singles from center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and center Anton Lander.

The win improved the Jets record to 30-19-10. The Oilers, meanwhile, fell to 16-32-10.

Myers was a tower -- literally and figuratively -- on defense for the Jets all night long, scoring his team’s third goal on a one-timer from the point and earning third star honors. It was Myers first goal as a Jet since coming over last week.

Related Coverage Preview: Oilers at Jets

“It was a great face-off win by (center Chris Thorburn) and (defense partner Toby Enstrom) slid it over to me. I saw their goalie coming out but I just wanted to rip it as hard as I could and luckily it went through,” he said.

At 6-foot-8, Myers played in every situation and was a critical component of a victory where the Jets came from behind -- twice. It was more than enough to earn his coach’s praises.

“Some guys get better when the game is on the line or you’re behind it a little bit. He seems to be one of those guys. He finds a way to make a difference in the game. He played big minutes,” said Jets head coach Paul Maurice.

Even though he has only played three games with his new teammates, Myers is raving about Maurice’s defense-first system.

“It’s the right way to play. I‘m really enjoying the system. I feel like I‘m learning something new about the group every day and tonight we showed a lot of resilience. We stick with the plan and we don’t deviate. I thought for most of the game, we played exactly the way we wanted to. We outchanced them pretty drastically in the first and second periods,” he said.

Myers was acquired along with right winger Drew Stafford and a first-round draft pick from Buffalo last week in exchange for defenseman Zach Bogosian and left winger Evander Kane.

Stafford left Monday’s game with an upper-body injury and it’s not known if it’s short- or long-term.

Maurice said Myers has been a quick study.

“When you’re behind the game like they are in Buffalo an awful lot, it all gets to generating offense. There’s a lot of free flow in the game. For a defenseman, probably more than anybody else, they’re the recipients of how well everybody else plays the system. If your system is tight, then you’ve got a place to go with the puck. You’re not left alone an awful lot, I‘m sure he appreciates that.”

Ladd, who along with linemate Little, was stymied by Bachman, admitted having a goalie come in during the middle of a shootout is a rare occurrence.

“You don’t see that too often. It’s a little weird. You have a move (picked out) and then a new guy comes in and you start second guessing yourself. Obviously, (Bachman) came in and did pretty good. He stopped two but it was a great goal by Wheels,” he said.

Bachman, who was given no time to warm up and was stretching in his crease while his teammates were shooting on Hutchinson, said he had never seen a goalie forced out with an injury in the middle of a shootout. Until tonight.

“I have seen it where the coach will switch goalies, say one has a better shootout record or something like that, but I’ve never been a part of it, in either situation, so that was a first for me.”

Bachman said he tried to stay on an even keel, get loose quickly and be patient.

“Sometimes when you get thrown in those situations, your adrenalin gets going and your heart starts racing and then you can kind of overplay a lot of situations, so I was just trying to stay calm and be patient out there,” he said.

The Jets outshot the Oilers 46-22.

NOTES: Edmonton made the final stop on a six-game road trip. The Oilers finished the trip 2-4-0. ... The Jets, who were coming off a 1-1-0 road trip, head back out for Thursday’s game in Washington. ... Once one of the league’s top penalty killers, the Jets fell to 14th entering the week with a kill ratio of 81.4 percent. Winnipeg was short-handed 237 times through Sunday, tops in the league. Pittsburgh was the next closest at 196. ... After compiling a middling record at home from October through December (8-8-3), the Jets are 7-2-1 at MTS Centre in 2015. ... The Oilers were without starting G Ben Scrivens (hamstring); C Rob Klinkhammer, who was with his wife awaiting the birth of their child; C Matt Hendricks and D Martin Marincin. ... In the press box for the Jets were defensemen Jay Harrison, Paul Postma and Adam Pardy.